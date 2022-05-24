ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Miami Father's Day Guide

By Lauren-Pierre Louis By Lauren-Pierre Louis
Cover picture for the articleHERE IS EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CELEBRATING YOUR DAD THIS FATHER'S DAY IN MIAMI. Have your father be the man of the moment by spoling him with a treatment at the Spot Barber Shop (@thespotbarbershop). With a relaxed and sophisticated atmosphere, this traditional barber shop experience will make him...

7 Nightlife Spots in Miami all ladies should check out

Nightlife in Miami is incredibly exciting, and there’s a lot of variety to choose from. Here are some of our top picks for Miami nightlife all ladies need to check out:. Looking for fun ways to celebrate ladies' night? Miami’s nightlife has some amazing places for you to check out on your next night on the town, including some of the best bars, clubs, and events that are bound to offer you a great time.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Summer fun in the South Florida sun: 2022 discounts on dining, hotels & attractions

The snowbirds are gone, and now we locals in South Florida can take a deep breath and enjoy the many reasons we live here. That usually includes summers with fewer crowds and lower prices on hotels, attractions, theme parks and restaurants. However, this year may be different. There’s a new trend on the horizon: Summer may no longer be our slow season. Thanks to the pandemic, many from other ...
Toni Koraza

How much money do you need to live in Miami in 2022?

Costs of living are skyrocketing in the Magic City. The rising inflation numbers are dominating the news channels next to the war in Europe and primary election results. However, Miami has made it on the list as one of the cities with the highest and most rapidly rising inflation.
15 Old-School Restaurants in Miami for a Classic Night Out

If you’ve lived in Miami long enough, there’s probably a CVS standing over a restaurant you once loved. Such is the pace of progress in the Magic City, where names like Tobacco Road, Fox’s, S&S Diner, and Rascal House evoke waves of head-shaking nostalgia. This city is...
If you are living in Miami you can count on these 10 things

Living in Miami is an incredibly unique experience, full of some wonderful experiences. Living in Miami is a dream for thousands of people who are currently either enjoying this experience or working to make their dream come true. It’s an incredible place to call home, full of opportunity and excitement, as well as tons of facilities and opportunities.
Fox's Sherron Inn to Be Revived This Summer

For seven decades, Fox's Sherron Inn served drinks and good grub to the people of Miami. In July 2015, the lounge, equally famous for its fried chicken and red Naugahyde booths, closed its doors to make way for a mixed-use building. Now, seven years later, Chris Hudnall and Randy Alonso...
Several Events, Food Tastings, Live Music In Miramar To Celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miramar will be holding events, food tastings and live music to celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month. Event planners want to invite the public to live entertainment from performers scheduled to appear at various events throughout the city, including appearances by the USVI Moko Jumbies. Organizers said there will be Caribbean food samples and traditional steel pan drum music. Events will take place during the month of June. Click here for more information.
Miami Beach 5-Year-Old Missing for Six Months Found Outside Atlanta

Rommel Lassiter has spent the past six months hardly able to sleep and eat, wondering whether his little girl would ever come home. After being awarded shared custody of his 5-year-old daughter Leah-Ranee Rose Lassiter in Miami-Dade family court, Lassiter was supposed to pick her up from the Fienberg Fisher K-8 Center in Miami Beach on November 22, but the school said she never arrived, and the girl's mother, Chantelle Iman Dortch, was nowhere to be found.
Miami says no to Martelly event after Haitian activists protest

5/20, 9:30 p.m. Update: The office of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has responded positively to the demand of some Haitian organizations and activists to keep former Haitian president Michel Martelly from participating in local Flag Day celebrations. The office suspended for security reasons a May 21 event in which Martelly was scheduled to perform.
Inspector finds fly infestation at Vicky Bakery in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was at the Vicky Bakery in Miami Lakes Tuesday and issued a “stop use” order on the expresso machine, a mixer, a microwave, a juicer and the oven. According to state records,...
6 to Know: Parents of Baby Killed in Broward Crime Spree Speak Out

No. 1 - Mourners in Uvalde and other Texas cities held vigils Wednesday for the 19 children and two teachers killed in Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school. “Our hearts are broken. We are devastated,” Pastor Tony Gruben of Baptist Temple Church said at the Uvalde County Fairplex Wednesday evening. Other vigils in Texas cities were held in San Antonio and in the state capital of Austin, while people in cities nationwide from New York to San Diego also grieved for the losses. The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned in private online messages minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday.
Going To The Miami Beach Air And Sea Show This Memorial Day Weekend? Here’s What You Can Expect

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What better way to commemorate Memorial Day Weekend than going to Miami Beach for the 2022 Hyundai Air and Sea Show? Here is what to expect, if you go. The event is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 29 through Sunday, May 30 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. It will feature offshore powerboat demonstrations, extreme water sports, an action zone, a military display village, and more. The event will showcase the women, men, technology, and equipment from all five branches of the United States military. The Hyundai Air & Sea Show will offer a variety of customized hospitality options that offer the best views of the finest equipment and technology our country has to offer. Those attending will find a range of opportunities to enjoy with family or friends, entertain clients, and conduct some business in an excitement-charged atmosphere only found on Miami Beach. Event takes place at Lummus Park, located on the sands of Ocean Drive between 11th and 14th Streets. For ticket information, click here.
