Click here to read the full article. Steve Kazanjian, president and CEO of Promax for the past seven years, is stepping down. Stacy La Cotera, current GM and executive producer for the nonprofit global association for the entertainment marketing industry, will take the top job. Kazanjian will remain a consultant for the next few months. Promax board of director co-chairs Stephanie Gibbons, President of Marketing at FX Networks, and Alan Beard, CEO of Synonymous, announced the change. “We sincerely thank Steve for his dedicated leadership, which involved many significant accomplishments in navigating us through the challenges of industry consolidation and the unprecedented...

