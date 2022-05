DURHAM – The No. 14 Duke rowing team is set to make its fourth all-time appearance at the NCAA Championships this weekend at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla. The Blue Devils were one of 11 at-large teams to earn an NCAA bid, and will meet 11 conference champions at the regatta. The opening heats are slated to begin on Friday, May 27 at 8:12 a.m., while the Finals will conclude on Sunday, May 29 at 10:24 a.m.

