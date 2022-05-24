ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Population-scale study highlights ongoing risk of COVID-19 in some cancer patients despite vaccination

Science Daily
 3 days ago

A study co-led by the Universities of Oxford, Birmingham and Southampton and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), published in Lancet Oncology today by the UK Coronavirus Cancer Evaluation Project, has found that while COVID-19 vaccination is effective in most cancer patients, the level of protection against COVID-19 infection, hospitalisation and...

www.sciencedaily.com

MedicalXpress

Risk for Guillain-Barré syndrome up after Ad.26.COV2.S vaccination

The incidence of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is increased after Ad.26.COV2.S vaccination, but incidence is not increased after mRNA vaccination, according to a study published online April 26 in JAMA Network Open. Kayla E. Hanson, M.P.H., from the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute in Wisconsin, and colleagues used data from the...
WISCONSIN STATE
MedicalXpress

Breakthrough COVID infections more likely in cancer and Alzheimer's patients, studies find

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases resulting in infections, hospitalizations and deaths are significantly more likely in cancer and Alzheimer's patients, according to two new studies from researchers at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. People within these diseases are often more susceptible to infection in general, the researchers explained, and...
CANCER
UPI News

Cancer drug may treat severe COVID-19, study finds

May 18 (UPI) -- Patients with severe COVID-19 who received the cancer drug imatinib were less likely to die than those not treated with it, a study presented Wednesday found. Nine percent of patients hospitalized with the virus who were treated with imatinib died within 90 days, the data released during the international conference of the American Thoracic Society showed.
CANCER
Healthline

Cancer Drug Imatinib Shows Promise in Treating People With Severe COVID-19

Researchers say the cancer drug imatinib performed well in a clinical trial involving people with severe COVID-19 cases. They say the drug reduced the recovery time as well as the hospital stays of people who took the medication. Experts say imatinib shows promise in the future treatment of COVID-19. Treating...
CANCER
Nature.com

Primary intradural extramedullary spinal Burkitt's lymphoma mimicking a nerve sheath tumor: a case report

Spinal involvement in lymphomas is often associated with advanced disease. Primary spinal non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is a rare entity. A 47-year-old male presented with a history of neck pain followed by progressive quadriparesis and bowel bladder involvement over a 5-month period. The magnetic resonance imaging was suggestive of an intradural extramedullary lesion at the C1"“C2 vertebra level. A surgical excision was done and the histopathology revealed atypical lymphoid cells, which are immunopositive for CD45, CD20, MUM-1, and BCL6, while negative for BCL2, EBV (LMP-1 and CISH), Cyclin D1 and confirmed the diagnosis of Burkitt's lymphoma. The patient received chemotherapy in the form of CODOX-M/IVAC (cyclophosphamide, vincristine, doxorubicin, high-dose methotrexate/ifosfamide, etoposide, high-dose cytarabine) regimen. Primary spinal intradural extramedullary Burkitt's lymphoma is a rare diagnosis that may often be difficult to differentiate radiologically from other causes of intradural extramedullary lesions. A thorough histological examination is warranted in such cases.
CANCER
Science Daily

Researchers discover immune system changes that support peanut allergy remission in children

Australian researchers have discovered the key immunological changes that support the remission of peanut allergy in children, paving the way for new, more targeted treatments. The research showed for the first-time specific gene networks are rewired to drive the transition from peanut allergy to clinical remission following a combination treatment...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

How fat could help in tailoring your cancer treatment plan

In recent years, the immunotherapy field has revolutionized oncology treatment methods by developing therapeutics that help a cancer patient's own immune system fight their disease. However, these treatments have had varied efficacies in different cancer types. Although immunotherapy has become the standard therapeutic method for fighting liver cancer, also called hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), its response rate has only been approximately 30% in patients with advanced disease. In a recent article published in Hepatology, a team led by researchers at Osaka University developed an analytical method that could help predict if an HCC patient would successfully respond to immunotherapy.
CANCER
Science Daily

Epigenetic markers predict complications in patients with type 2 diabetes

A new study by researchers at Lund University in Sweden supports the notion that patients with type 2 diabetes patient should be divided into subgroups and given individualised treatment. The study demonstrates that there are distinct epigenetic differences between different groups of patients with type 2 diabetes. The epigenetic markers are also associated with different risks of developing common complications in type 2 diabetes, such as stroke, heart attack and kidney disease.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Excess weight in early to mid-adulthood linked to poorer cancer survival – study

People who are overweight in early to mid-adulthood have a poorer chance of surviving some cancers, according to new analysis.Researchers examined the impact of BMI (body mass index) scores among 20 to 50-year-olds on survival rates for breast and bowel cancer in later life.They used data from a study which has been tracking data on more than half a million people across Europe since 1992.The team, led by academics in Germany, examined data on 159,000 people aged 35 to 65 across Denmark, Germany, Spain and Italy who had provided at least two BMI measurements during the study.We know that maintaining...
WEIGHT LOSS
Science Daily

Type 2 diabetes accelerates brain aging and cognitive decline

Scientists have demonstrated that normal brain aging is accelerated by approximately 26% in people with progressive type 2 diabetes compared with individuals without the disease, reports a study published today in eLife. The authors evaluated the relationship between typical brain aging and that seen in type 2 diabetes, and observed...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Bat brains organized for echolocation and flight

A new study shows how the brains of Egyptian fruit bats are highly specialized for echolocation and flight, with motor areas of the cerebral cortex that are dedicated to sonar production and wing control. The work by researchers at UC Davis and UC Berkeley was published May 25 in Current Biology.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Scientists build subcellular map of entire brain networks

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute have developed an imaging technique to capture information about the structure and function of brain tissue at subcellular level -- a few billionth of a metre, while also capturing information about the surrounding environment. The unique approach detailed in Nature Communications today (25 May),...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Genetic roots of 3 mitochondrial diseases ID'd via new approach

When something goes wrong in mitochondria, the tiny organelles that power cells, it can cause a bewildering variety of symptoms such as poor growth, fatigue and weakness, seizures, developmental and cognitive disabilities, and vision problems. The culprit could be a defect in any of the 1,300 or so proteins that make up mitochondria, but scientists have very little idea what many of those proteins do, making it difficult to identify the faulty protein and treat the condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Science Daily

Novel environmental DNA monitoring method for identifying rare and endangered fish species sold in Hong Kong wet markets

In a paper recently published in Methods in Ecology and Evolution, researchers in the Conservation Forensics Lab at The University of Hong Kong have outlined a powerful new tool for monitoring trade of rare and endangered fish species in Hong Kong wet markets. Using environmental DNA (eDNA) present in the drain runoff water of fish markets, researchers were able to extract and sequence enough DNA to identify over 100 species of fish that had passed through the market.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Breathing to win: Scientists show importance of screening breathing patterns in athletic populations

Breathing patterns are an important indicator of an individual's health. A healthy individual breathes naturally using primary respiratory muscles (e.g., diaphragm muscle) that produce a rhythmic observable movement of the upper rib cage, lower rib cage, and abdomen. This is known as the diaphragmatic breathing pattern, which has been associated with improvements in posture, core stability, and functional performance, as well as reductions in musculoskeletal injury, pain, and stress.
FITNESS
Science Daily

Mice choose best escape route without ever experiencing threat

Escaping imminent danger is essential for survival. Animals must learn a new environment fast enough for them to be able to choose the shortest route to safety. But how do they do this without ever having experienced threat in the new environment?. Neuroscientists at the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre at UCL...
WILDLIFE

