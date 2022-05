An Omaha truck driver was left with minor injures Tuesday afternoon when his semi hit an interstate highway guardrail in Buchanan County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 32-year-old Omaha resident Josue M. Amaya was driving a 2014 Volvo tractor trailer southbound on Interstate 29 at the 44 mile marker in St. Joseph when the truck went off the east side of the highway where it hit a guardrail with its front bumper and began sliding. It ultimately hit a cable barrier and came to rest on its wheels facing south.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO