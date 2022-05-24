Irving ISD Names MacArthur Head Girls Basketball Coach

In true Dallas fashion, Peyton Porter and Hilton Kennington met in their beloved hometown when Peyton was presented as a debutante at the Dallas Symphony Ball. Her randomly assigned escort just happened to be her future husband. After hitting it off and celebrating an exciting social season in Dallas, they quickly started dating and the rest is history. The two went on to host a dreamy, flower-filled September wedding with all of their favorite people and memorable moments.

