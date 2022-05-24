ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Irving ISD Names MacArthur Head Girls Basketball Coach

By IrvingWeekly Staff
irvingweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA familiar face will take over as head girls’ basketball coach at MacArthur High School. Irving ISD named Khoria Newman, a former assistant coach and a player on the 2011 state champion girls’ basketball team at MacArthur, to the role. Newman succeeds Suzie Oelschlegel, who is retiring....

www.irvingweekly.com

Comments / 1

