ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Lightning Jar's 10 Year Anniversary Show to Take Place at The Saint

New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The Saint hosts the 10 Year Anniversary Show for Lightning Jar on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7:00pm. Openers Anthony Walker & the Medicine Chest, along with Gary Pomeroy, give this special show a terrific lineup. In an email sent to their fanbase, Lightning Jar...

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Stage

Inside Lighthouse International Film Festival's DARKHOUSE Category

(LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ) -- The 14th Annual Lighthouse International Film Festival takes place June 2-5, 2022. The festival's new DARKHOUSE genre category is for horror movies, thrillers, sci-fi, and fantasy films, including the galactic premier of "MAD GOD" on the big screen at Manahawkin's Regal Cinema. It is scheduled for an exclusive streaming release on AMC's Shudder later this month.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Asbury Park, NJ
Entertainment
City
Asbury Park, NJ
New Jersey Stage

"Bird" by Kylie Vincent comes to Mile Square Theatre

(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- Following performances at the Kraine Theatre NYC, The Marsh in San Francisco and many other stops around the country, writer/performer Kylie Vincent (Adult Swim) & director Barbara Pitts McAdams (co-creator of The Laramie Project), present BIRD. Part Stand up, part solo show, part fever dream. The show comes to Mile Square Theatre for three performances May 27-29. A young woman listens to audio of her last stand-up gig. With GenZ dark humor she enlists the audience’s help unpacking “what happened.” As our narrator, self-identified as Bird, attempts to grapple with the present, past trauma keeps pecking it’s way into the story. BIRD’s family of origin become the Deer, the Gazelle and the Gorilla. And as BIRD relies on metaphor —sometimes to humorous effect, sometimes with heartbreaking imagery and honesty—she stops fleeing her past so she can soar.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

bergenPAC Re-Announces Shows Postponed Due To The Pandemic

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) has re-announced shows that were postponed due to the pandemic and will take place in the newly renovated theater when it reopens in Fall 2022. From your favorite reality TV cast members and game shows like “Below Deck” and “Masters of Illusion” to popular artists such as Johnny Mathis, Art Garfunkel, and Richard Marx, bergenPAC offers something for everyone. bergenPAC continues to add new shows weekly for the 2022-23 performance.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal City#Hiking Trails#Openers Anthony Walker
New Jersey Stage

Pro Arts Jersey City presents "Resilient 2"

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- In honor of Access JCFridays, the annual event that highlights the talents and challenges of those with disabilities, Pro Arts Jersey City has created an exhibition that celebrates the resilient nature of human beings. Resilient 2 - curated by Ivy Brown will run June 3 - June 25, 2022 at ART150 Gallery in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Alfa Art Gallery presents "Beyond the Brush: The Contemporary Imagination"

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The walls at Alfa Art Gallery currently feature the group oil and mixed media exhibition "Beyond the Brush: The Contemporary Imagination" now through August 28th, 2022. The oil and mixed media exhibition has been a part of the ongoing success of Alfa's New Brunswick Art Salon (NBAS) program since 2010. This exhibition showcases a diverse array of artworks from esteemed artists both native to New Jersey as well as artists living and working within the tri-state area, and features oil paintings and mixed media works that truly push the boundaries of their media. In these selected abstract and figurative artworks, each artist presents their own innovative approach to both the traditional medium of oil paint and mixed media art in order to capture visions of the contemporary world.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Deep Cut Gardens to host Open House

(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- Discover Deep Cut Gardens and all its charms during an Open House on Saturday, June 4. From 10:00am-2:00pm. Deep Cut Gardens, located on Red Hill Road, Middletown, will offer garden tours, demonstrations, children’s activities and more. Explore the park in its full glory with displays and gardens in peak bloom. Admission and parking are free.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Music
New Jersey Stage

Big Idea Committee To Release First Album and Perform in NJ/PA

(MT. LAUREL, NJ) -- Get ready for a big summer full of big plans and big fun. Big Idea Committee, co-created by veteran professional performers Christine Petrini and Melissa Brun, blends musical theatre vocals and live cello instrumentals to create an interactive and theatrical experience for kids ages 3-8. Petrini and Brun, who have been celebrated by families for creating unique immersive musical theatre experiences, will release their first ever full-length self-titled album on June 17, 2022. Additionally, families will be able to get a chance to experience Big Idea Committee live and in person in West Chester, PA on June 21 and Mt. Laurel Township, NJ on July 10.
WEST CHESTER, PA
New Jersey Stage

New York Classical Theatre presents "Cymbeline"

(NEW YORK, NY) -- New York Classical Theatre has announced casting for Shakespeare’s romantic adventure Cymbeline, directed by Stephen Burdman. The production will be presented from June 14 to July 10, 2022 at public parks in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The cast will feature Brandon Burk (Comedy of Errors at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

The Levoy Theatre presents Everclear with special guests Fastball and The Nixons

(MILLVILLE, NJ) -- Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the ‘90s, is celebrating 30 years as a band in 2022 and to mark this major milestone, the quartet -- led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis -- will embark on an official 30th Anniversary Tour this summer featuring special guests Fastball and The Nixons. The tour make a stop in Millville on Wednesday, July 13 at the Levoy Theatre.
MILLVILLE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Premiere Stages at Kean University Announces 2022 Season

(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages at Kean University has announced its 2022 season, featuring three new plays from regional dramatists. The season will kick off in July with the New Jersey Premiere of Dominique Morisseau’s Mud Row. The season will also feature Scab by Gino Diiorio, a finalist of the 2020/2021 Premiere Play Festival, the theatre’s annual competition for unproduced scripts written by playwrights affiliated with the greater metropolitan area, and the full production of Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family by Tylie Shider, recipient of the 2021/2022 Liberty Live Commission. The dates for a developmental reading of the 2022 Premiere Play Festival runner-up will be announced later this year.
UNION, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

742
Followers
3K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy