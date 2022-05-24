ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Flames must contain Oilers, McDavid in Game 4

Cover picture for the articleHurricanes seeks first road win in postseason; Thornton may have played final NHL game. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily in-depth look at the 2022 NHL postseason. There are two playoff games scheduled for Tuesday, the 23rd day of the postseason. On Tap. There are two...

NHL

Blues failed by injuries to Binnington, defensemen, struggles at home

Lack of depth scoring also key in second-round loss to Avalanche. The St. Louis Blues were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Colorado Avalanche when they lost 3-2 in Game 6 of the best-of-7 Western Conference Second Round on Friday. The Blues (49-22-11) were the third seed from...
NHL
NHL

HEAT OFF TO CONFERENCE FINALS

Wolf notches shutout as Stockton eliminates Colorado. Dustin Wolf posted his third shutout of the Pacific Division Finals, setting a club playoff record with 40 saves in the game, and Justin Kirkland netted his third game-winner of the best-of-five series with the Stockton Heat finishing off the Colorado Eagles by a 1-0 score Sunday in Loveland.
LOVELAND, CO
NHL

Projected Lineup: Game Seven, Round Two vs. NYR

RALEIGH, NC. - Although Rod Brind'Amour shuffled two of his forward lines during Saturday's Game 6 loss, it looks like he'll be going back to the lineup that his team has utilized for the majority of the series against the New York Rangers. Nino Niederreiter is expected be back alongside...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

3 Keys: Rangers at Hurricanes, Game 7 of Eastern Second Round

New York aims for wide-open affair, Carolina in shutdown mode with trip to conference final on line. The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers each will play their second Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs when they decide their Eastern Conference Second Round series at PNC Arena on Monday.
NHL
NHL

Pastrnak's Hat Trick Leads Czechia to Bronze at Worlds

The B's winger notched all three of his goals in the third period to propel Czechia to a stirring comeback over the Americans. Czechia, which captured its first World Championship medal since its bronze in 2012, scored six times in the final frame to overcome a 3-1 deficit with David Kampf also notching two tallies.
HOCKEY
NHL

Rosen on LASSO Montréal: 'It's going to be a party'

MONTREAL -- There's no shortage of Old Dominion fans in the Canadiens' locker room. Nick Suzuki, Brendan Gallagher and Jake Evans have all cited the American country music band's hit songs among their favorites. That means the world to band member Trevor Rosen, whose passion for hockey runs deep. The...
NHL

Shesterkin does it all for Rangers to force Game 7

NEW YORK -- Artemi Panarin drew an interesting conclusion about Igor Shesterkin's wild night in net for the New York Rangers. "It's great to have a goalie whose next step is to start scoring goals," the Rangers forward said. That's about the only thing Shesterkin didn't do in New York's...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

BLOG: Edmonton prepares for speed-filled series against Colorado

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers hit the ice at Rogers Place to begin to the preparation for their Western Conference Final series with the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. The emphasis in Round 3 begins and ends with one thing: Speed. The Oilers and the Avalanche may be blessed with the...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Thunderbirds Face Must-Win Game 6

WHL Western Conference Championships series heads back to accesso ShoWare Center. Tickets still available. The Seattle Thunderbirds came up a little short in Kamloops, B.C. Friday night during a 4-3 overtime loss to the hometown Blazers. With the loss, they fell behind three games to two in their best of seven WHL Western Conference Championship playoff series. They now face a must-win Game 6 against Kamloops Sunday evening at home in the accesso ShoWare Center. Tickets are on sale for a 5 PM faceoff at Seattlethunderbirds.com.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

NHL announces Eastern Conference Final schedule

Tampa Bay will face either the Rangers or Hurricanes with a trip to the Stanley Cup Final on the line. NEW YORK (May 27, 2022) - The National Hockey league today announced the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals schedule scenarios. The Eastern Conference Final will feature the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning against either the Carolina Hurricanes or New York Rangers and will begin Wednesday, June 1. The Western Conference Final will feature the Edmonton Oilers against either the Colorado Avalanche or St. Louis Blues and will begin either Tuesday, May 31 or Thursday, June 2. The confirmed Conference Finals schedule will be announced when matchups are determined. All times listed are ET and subject to change.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Harris on approaching the Combine: 'Just be yourself'

Four years after experiencing the medical and physical assessments and one-on-one interviews for himself, the 21-year-old defenseman's words of wisdom could help ease some natural anxiety. "These teams, I feel like these guys have done it long enough where they kind of see through any fakeness in your personality, so...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

OIL KINGS: Edmonton advances to WHL Championship

EDMONTON, AB - For the fourth time in 10 years, the Edmonton Oil Kings are conference champs. The team claimed the WHL's Eastern Conference title in convincing fashion on Friday night at Rogers Place as they cruised to a 7-1 victory in Game 5 against the Winnipeg ICE. The Oil Kings have lost just once in the playoffs thus far (Game 2 in Winnipeg) and will play either Seattle of Kamloops for the Ed Chynoweth Cup WHL championship.
NHL
NHL

Bratt: I Won't be Satisfied Until I'm Holding a Cup | PODCAST

The Devils forward talks about the maturation of his game, the off-season and what the future holds. Forward Jesper Bratt is entering an unknown off-season. He will be a restricted free agent, meaning both that he needs to sign a new contract and that the Devils retain his rights. There...
NHL
NHL

Canucks Enhance Player Development Department

After spending a season gaining knowledge and experience in the club's Hockey Operations department as Special Advisors to the General Manager, Daniel and Henrik Sedin will transition to new roles within Player Development, working daily on and off the ice with young players in Vancouver and Abbotsford. Joining the club are former NHLers Mikael Samuelsson and Mike Komisarek who will primarily work with Canucks prospects throughout the organization.
NHL
NHL

Color of Hockey: Wakabayashi still inspiring players of Japanese descent

Former Michigan star, Olympic coach 'like a superstar' to younger generations. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog for the past 10 years. Douglas joined NHL.com in March 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of the NHL's celebration of Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, he profiles Hitoshi "Mel" Wakabayashi, who starred at the University of Michigan, played in the Japan Ice Hockey League and coached Japan at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.
NHL
NHL

Draisaitl sends birthday wishes to young Oilers fan Stelter after win

Edmonton fan diagnosed with cancer turns six Friday. The Edmonton Oilers made sure Ben Stelter had a very special sixth birthday. The young Oilers fan, who is battling cancer, had his birthday wish come true when Edmonton beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 in Game 6 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
NHL
NHL

Hagel expected to play for Lightning in Game 1 of Eastern Final

TAMPA -- Brandon Hagel missed his third straight practice Sunday, but Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he believes the forward will be available for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday. The Lightning have not played since May 23, when they completed a four-game sweep of...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Joel Armia wins gold at World Championship

MONTREAL -- Joel Armia claimed gold at the IIHF World Championship on Sunday. Finland edged Canada 4-3 in overtime to win the title on home soil in Tampere. Armia scored his fifth goal of the tournament in the victory. The veteran winger finished the event with eight points (5 goals,...
HOCKEY
NHL

Familiar Territory: Updates Ahead Of Game 7

RALEIGH, NC. - For the second time in just over two weeks the Carolina Hurricanes find themselves in a win or go home situation. The continuation of their run in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs hangs in the balance of a Game 7 against the New York Rangers, set for Monday night at 8 p.m.
RALEIGH, NC

