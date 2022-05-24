Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Flames must contain Oilers, McDavid in Game 4

Tampa Bay will face either the Rangers or Hurricanes with a trip to the Stanley Cup Final on the line. NEW YORK (May 27, 2022) - The National Hockey league today announced the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals schedule scenarios. The Eastern Conference Final will feature the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning against either the Carolina Hurricanes or New York Rangers and will begin Wednesday, June 1. The Western Conference Final will feature the Edmonton Oilers against either the Colorado Avalanche or St. Louis Blues and will begin either Tuesday, May 31 or Thursday, June 2. The confirmed Conference Finals schedule will be announced when matchups are determined. All times listed are ET and subject to change.

