Lewes, DE

Can You Build A New Home in 94 Days?

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow can you decide which Delaware new home builder is right for you?. The short answer is to listen. Walk into the model home sales center and simply ask them about their homes. Large, national builders will often speak first of delivery dates and the financial arrangements (like a...

www.capegazette.com

