Kinsen is a new Thai restaurant that has taken over the former spot of Prince & I at 80 Wayne Street in Jersey City. Since it is currently operated by only one person, the owner, Kinsen is still in its soft opening stage. Kinsen will soon become the it spot for a quick lunch pick-me-up or anyone craving a curry rice bowl or fresh summer roll. Read on to learn more about Kinsen, another great spot to get Thai food in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO