City offices closed in observance of Memorial Day, May 30

Refuse, yard waste and recycling services delayed one day throughout the week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Most Grand Rapids City offices – including the Grand Rapids Public Library – will be closed Monday, May 30 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. City offices and the Library will resume normal operations on Tuesday, May 31.

Because of the holiday, the City’s refuse, yard waste and recycling services will be delayed one day during the week. That means Monday’s collection will take place Tuesday, Tuesday’s normal collection will be picked up on Wednesday and so on.

The City’s free yard waste and compost site, 2001 Butterworth St. SW, also will be closed on Memorial Day. The site, operated by We Care Denali, is open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday throughout the year. It is open to Grand Rapids residents only, so residents must bring ID for proof of residence. Yard waste must be loose or in a paper bag. Plastic bags are not allowed.