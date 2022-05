I'm just going to outright say it- the world has gone soft. If you truly believe that there should be or is a law against kids pumping gas, then you grew up ahead of the '90s. Over in New Bedford, in the North End, is a gas station with a very puzzling rule. The Stop & Shop on King's Highway displays a sticker on each gas pump with the following statement:

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO