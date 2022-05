Little Compton, RI–May 24th, 2022—On Thursday May 19th, the Little Compton Town Council in a 3 to 2 vote, reversed its prior approval to raise the Pride flag over town hall on June 1st to commemorate and celebrate the town’s Second Annual Pride Celebration. The queer community has long suffered from the hate preached, taught, and perpetuated throughout our nation’s political establishment for decades. Even now, the rights and freedoms of the queer community are under attack, and we continue to see actions like that of Little Compton unfold nationwide. Actions that are no less than the remnants of a time when members of the LGBTQ+ community were spit on, assaulted, and cast aside like societal undesirables.

