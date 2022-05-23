ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis donates $15,000 to 20 recipients

By Muddy River News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUINCY — The Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis held its annual grant ceremony at the Kiwanis Shelter in Lincoln Park on Friday. Committee chair Eric Ervin presented awards totaling $15,000 to 20 recipients from Quincy and the nearby area to...

Douglass Community Services Foundation scholarship breakfast set for June 8 at Rialto in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Douglas Community Services Foundation will honor two high school senior scholarship recipients at a breakfast Tuesday, June 8 at the Rialto in Hannibal. A six-person table for the event costs $90. Individual tickets are $20. Doors open at 7:45 a.m. with a program from 8:15 to 9 a.m. Reservations can be made at development@douglassonline.org or by calling 573-221-3892.
HANNIBAL, MO
Safe Kids Health Fair set for June 4 in QMG parking lot

QUINCY — The Safe Kids Health Fair will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 4 in the Quincy Medical Group employee parking lot on the south side of 11th and Maine. Safe Kids Adams County and the Quincy Medical Group pediatrics department are the hosts of the free event.
QUINCY, IL
Summer meals program in Hannibal needs volunteers

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Douglass Community Services of Hannibal is seeking volunteers to assist with its summer meals program beginning June 6. The program helps feed young people age 18 and under when school is not in session, according to community outreach initiatives director LeAndra Bridgeman. Adult volunteers are needed to distribute the meals at community sites, which include parks and other public spaces.
HANNIBAL, MO
wgnradio.com

Best of the Midwest: Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia, Illinois!

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, Jock Hedblade, Executive Director, Macomb Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, joins John to tell us about all of the the great things to do in Unforgettable Forgottonia, Illinois! Jock talks about the incredible food and drink offered in the Macomb area, how far away Macomb is from Chicago (easily accessible by Amtrak!), why it’s a great escape from the city, the wide array of activities you can do once you arrive in the area, where you can stay when you visit, the amazing history of Macomb, and some of the big events that are happening this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
wdbr.com

Town and Country sale

It’s good for MacArthur Boulevard and good for Springfield, says Ald. Joe McMenamin: the sale of Town and Country Shopping Center. Pending some finalities, Larkspur Properties of Miami, Fla., has purchased the center for more than $6 million, said McMenamin. The center is still home to Chuck E. Cheese...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Local Births for May 18-23, 2022

A boy to Dustin and Megan Huber of Camp Point at 4:44 p.m. on May 18. A boy to David and Linda Spillman of Quincy at 8:52 a.m. on May 21. A girl to Zac Taylor and Kailyn Day of Carthage at 5:11 p.m. on May 21. A boy to...
QUINCY, IL
newschannel20.com

Getting Twisted with Springfield's Loc Goddess

Springfield, IL — Loc Goddess, Springfield is known for its amazing transformations and dedication to each client's needs. From amazing styles to detoxing your locs, you can get full service from ower and Loc Goddess herself, Tierra Wilson. Tierra takes pride in creating trendy looks and providing natural hair care that is guaranteed to hydrate, grow, and replenish your hair. With over 15 years of hair care and styling experience, the Loc Goddess has a passion for giving her clients joy through their hairstyles. You can book an appointment or check out her social media platforms today.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

DAILY MUDDY: Loraine is dry no more

Kicking off the Daily Muddy’s Summer Sips Roadshow, Ashley Conrad and Brittany Boll travel up Illinois 336 to find that Loraine Elementary is now a bar and community center. The village had been dry since its founding more than 150 years ago. The Abbey, Utopia, Harvey’s Furniture, Instant Replay,...
QUINCY, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during May 15-21, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Kelly Skinner, 52 of Wilsonville, is charged with possession of meth in connection with a February 18 incident. Nora Washington, 39 of Palmyra, is charged with retail...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

‘Keesha and the Bees’ to be performed Friday at JWCC auditorium

QUINCY — The Beat Arts Academy will perform “Keesha and the Bees,” an original story and dance production, at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27 in the John Wood Community College auditorium. The original production was written by Linda Ross Buechting in collaboration with Shawn Jones, the Beat...
QUINCY, IL
Y101

Quincy Illinois is Shrinking according to new Census Data

A bunch of new census data has been updated and released, and according to the latest numbers between July 2020 and July 2021, Quincy, Illinois took a hit in population. Still, Quincy faired better than a lot of other places in Illinois. An article posted on kpvi.com outlines the new...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Kroc Center offers fine arts classes during summer

QUINCY — The Kroc Center is offering a variety of fine arts classes for all ages this summer. Class offerings include instrument and vocal lessons, paint pouring, Arty Party Paint Night, jewelry making, hand lettering basics and a hand lettering workshop. Instructors will be Jonathon Weller, the Kroc Center’s education and fine arts specialist, Kevin Hoing of The District Art Gallery and local artist Leah Hanlin.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Group looks to start new private school in Quincy

QUINCY — About 50 people attended an informational meeting Monday night to hear about a new private school being started in Quincy. A nine-member board led the presentation of the vision of The Ulmus Academy. The board is made up of parents with concerns about today’s educational system and the lack of input and control parents have at existing schools.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Pike County from May 9-13

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Information is believed to be accurate but is not warranted. Kinscherff...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy man who served for Army, Air Force to be featured speaker during Memorial Day program at Illinois Veterans Home

QUINCY — Roger Schwengel will be the featured speaker for the Memorial Day program at the Illinois Veterans Home at 10:30 a.m. Friday outside Markword Infirmary. Rick Gengenbacher will be the master of ceremonies for the event. The American Legion Post 37 color guard will present the colors, and the Silver Wings Band will perform the national anthem.
QUINCY, IL
WAND TV

Student found in possession of a gun at Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield Police responded to Lee School for a report of a student in possession of a firearm. According to police, on May 24, at approximately 10:20 a.m., officers responded to Lee School, 1201 Bunn Street, for a report of a student with a firearm. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Herbal Remedies sale finalized

QUINCY — What was Quincy’s first “home-grown” cannabis dispensary is now officially sold. Herbal Remedies, with locations at 4440 Broadway and 1837 Broadway, was acquired by Ayr Wellness for $30 million. The sale was first announced in July 2021. “We are thrilled to finalize the acquisition...
QUINCY, IL
WCIA

Springfield drivers take advantage of reduced gas price

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield drivers had the opportunity to take advantage of cheaper gas on Thursday when a local station lowered the price of of gas more than $2 per gallon. The line of cars stretched around the block and for several football field lengths away from the Moto Mart located at 610 South […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

