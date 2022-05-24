East Bay cheer team under fire for posing with Black mannequin as mascot

Unvaccinated students at Granada Hills Charter High School will have to watch their classmates walk across the stage from afar after the school prohibited them from attending the graduation ceremony."I felt abandoned by the school I worked so hard for," said senior Andrew Luna. "It's just heartbreaking." After working hard and getting through remote learning during the height of the pandemic, 18-year-old Luna thought he would be able to enjoy the rest of his senior year back at Granada Hills Charter High School. However, after winter break, he was notified that he wouldn't be allowed to come back if he wasn't...

GRANADA HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO