Whittier, CA

East Bay cheer team under fire for posing with Black mannequin as mascot

By KTVU Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN RAMON, Calif. - An East Bay high school cheer team came under fire after the squad was photographed posing with a Black mannequin head. Photos posted to social media showed members...

Comments

C'mon America
5d ago

I love it when these schools say something like "does not embody the values" which shows of our school. This was done by their cheer squad! I think that pretty much embodies the values that they have.

