ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, TX

Hays CISD approves early release of new positions, stipends ahead of June budgeting sessions

By Zara Flores
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At a meeting May 23, the Hays CISD board of trustees approved the early release of new jobs and stipends for the 2022-23 school year ahead of the scheduled annual budgeting process set to begin in June....

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

Eanes ISD accepts nearly $3M in donations at May 24 meeting

Eanes ISD accepted a $2.75 million donation from the Eanes Education Foundation at its May 24 meeting. The funds will be used to provide financial assistance to all nine campuses by helping pay for staff compensation for 2022-23. The district also accepted $150,000 from the Westlake Chap Club booster organization for coaching stipends, team travel and more, along with a $31,030 donation from Barton Creek Elementary School Booster Club for the purchase of a digital marquee sign.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Hays, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park elected officials to be sworn in; council to discuss Place 1 vacancy

New mayor Jim Penniman-Morin and re-elected Council Members Mel Kirkland, Eric Boyce and Heather Jefts will be sworn into office at the May 25 Cedar Park City Council meeting. Penniman-Morin was previously elected to serve on Place 1 of the council in 2021. He ran for mayor in the May 7 election and beat his two other opponents with 59.84% of the votes, according to unofficial election results.
CEDAR PARK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budgeting#Board Of Trustees
Community Impact Austin

Re-elected Round Rock City Council members sworn in following election canvass

Round Rock City Council Members Hilda Montgomery and Rene M. Flores took their oaths of office May 26 following re-election. Montgomery and Flores were re-elected to their respective Place 6 and 2 council seats May 7. The election was canvassed May 17 by the council, making election results official. While Montgomery ran unopposed, Flores carried 60.86% of the vote over his opponent, Caitlin Leggett.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock council approves construction contracts for next phase of BCRUA water intake

Construction contracts for the next phase of the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority deep-water intake were approved during a May 26 Round Rock City Council meeting. Officials approved contracts pledging $63.36 million toward a $224.78 million project through its partnership with Cedar Park and Leander. This project will help secure access to drinking water for all three cities, Round Rock Utilities Director Michael Thane said. The contract was won by Thalle Construction Co. and SAK Construction LLC in a joint venture.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dripping Springs ISD increases pay, approves incentive payments for employees

Dripping Springs ISD trustees voted to increase pay and provide one-time incentive payments for employees at a May 23 board meeting. General pay increases are 7% for teaching staff and auxiliary hourly staff, and 4% for administrative and professional staff. Full and part-time DSISD employees who return for the 2022-23 school year will also receive a $1,000 retention incentive payment in September. The board also approved raising the district’s minimum wage from $12 to $15 per hour.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Days after being sworn in, Alissa Molina resigns from PfISD Place 5 seat

Two weeks after defeating incumbent Brian Allen in the race for Pflugerville ISD Board of Trustees Place 5, Alissa Molina announced she will resign from the board. In a video released Wednesday night, May 25, via her Facebook campaign page, Molina said her husband, a teacher in Austin for the last 10 years, is seeking a position within PfISD that creates a conflict of interest for her seat on the school board.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Community Impact Austin

Learn more about Spicewood's West Cypress Hills neighborhood

West Cypress Hills is a master-planned community nestled into the Hill Country near Lake Travis. Located in southern Spicewood, most homesites adjoin greenbelts and have easy access to trails that wind through the community and along a spring-fed creek. In addition to natural scenery, there is also an elementary school within the neighborhood. West Cypress Hills has several outdoor opportunities for residents to explore, such as a lap pool, a resort-style family pool and a covered pavilion for gatherings. Residents also have access to an award-winning recreation center with views toward the Colorado River basin along with hike and bike trails, a playground, and basketball and sport courts.
SPICEWOOD, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD school board approves compensation increases for 2022-23 school year

After months of discussion, the Leander ISD board of trustees approved the 2022-23 compensation plan at its May 19 board meeting. The approved 2022-23 compensation plan outlined the following terms: a $15 minimum hourly rate; a 5% increase at midpoint for teachers, nurses and counselors; a 4% increase at midpoint for all other eligible staff; and the use of the LISD fund balance, if necessary, to pay for the 2022-23 total compensation plan.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin enters stage one of drought preparation

The city of Austin will enter into its first phase of drought response, with tightened water restrictions as levels fall in Central Texas lakes. “Because we're moving into a historically dry part of the year, and our reservoir levels are lower than we would prefer, it's important that we be very judicious with the water that we do in fact use,” said Kevin Critendon, assistant director of Austin Public Works.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville officials to discuss options for EMS provider as negotiations with Travis County ESD 2 reach impasse

After approving negotiations with Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2 for ambulance services on May 10, Pflugerville City Council will discuss alternate EMS options at its May 24 meeting. A statement from ESD 2 indicates its negotiations with the city have reached a standstill. According to the statement, ESD...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy