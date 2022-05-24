Hays CISD approves early release of new positions, stipends ahead of June budgeting sessions

West Cypress Hills is a master-planned community nestled into the Hill Country near Lake Travis. Located in southern Spicewood, most homesites adjoin greenbelts and have easy access to trails that wind through the community and along a spring-fed creek. In addition to natural scenery, there is also an elementary school within the neighborhood. West Cypress Hills has several outdoor opportunities for residents to explore, such as a lap pool, a resort-style family pool and a covered pavilion for gatherings. Residents also have access to an award-winning recreation center with views toward the Colorado River basin along with hike and bike trails, a playground, and basketball and sport courts.

SPICEWOOD, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO