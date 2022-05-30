ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NOAA Releases Long-Range Forecast For Summer

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
The hot and humid weather this past weekend may have been a preview of what to expect this summer.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there is a better than average chance that it might be a long, wet summer for parts of the region, after the organization and National Weather Service (NWS) released its three-month seasonal temperature and precipitation outlooks for the summer months.

According to NOAA, the warmest temperatures are expected in the Midwest, though parts of New York, Massachusetts, and Connecticut are expected to see a rise in slight rise in temperatures from compared to recent years.

The vast majority of the region is projected to experience hotter-than-normal temperatures between June and August, the agency’s forecast said.

The map states that there is a greater than 50 percent chance that the region sees a rise in temperatures over the summer compared to previous years between June and August.

NOAA also is reporting that there is a greater chance of precipitation in parts of Connecticut, southern New York, and Long Island.

Nearly every state in the US is expected to have above-normal temperatures, particularly further west, where a combination of heat and a lack of predicted precipitation is expected to further exacerbate an ongoing drought.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

