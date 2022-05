The two suspects in a double shooting that left two young men from Highland Township dead had their first court appearance Wednesday in 52-2 District Court in Clarkston. Jesse Wright (left) and Steven Morrow, both 18, are charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery, and four counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. They are being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail in connection with the deaths of 20-year-old Cameron Duckworth and 16-year-old Drake Mancuso.

CLARKSTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO