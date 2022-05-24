ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

CXCR2 inhibition in NASH-HCC

By Eleni Kotsiliti
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Treatment options for advanced hepatocellular...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

The burden of unrecognized Ebola virus infection

People with less-severe Ebola virus disease may go undiagnosed, but they can still suffer long-term sequelae; this highlights the public health value of testing close contacts to identify and adequately treat all infections. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Ebola virus infection can cause...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Curing SMA: Are we there yet?

Loss or deletion of survival motor neuron 1 gene (SMN1) is causative for a severe and devastating neuromuscular disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). SMN1 produces SMN, a ubiquitously expressed protein, that is essential for the development and survival of motor neurons. Major advances and developments in SMA therapeutics are shifting the natural history of the disease. With three relatively new available therapies, nusinersen (Spinraza), onasemnogene abeparvovec (Zolgensma), and risdiplam (Evrysdi), patients survive longer and have improved outcomes. However, patients and families continue to face many challenges associated with use of these therapies, including poor treatment response and a variability in the benefits to those that do respond, suggesting that the quest for the SMA cure is not over. In this review, we discuss the current therapies, their limitations, and highlight necessary gaps that need to be addressed to guarantee the best outcomes for SMA patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Retinal layers and associated clinical factors in schizophrenia spectrum disorders: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Correction to: Molecular Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41380-022-01591-x, published online 2 May 2022. Incorrect search terms listed in the methods section of the published article: retinal OR retina OR optical coherence tomography AND schizophrenia OR psychosis. Correct search terms that should be listed:. ("retina" OR "retinal" OR "optical coherence") and ("schizophrenia" OR "psychosis")....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Discovery of bioactive microbial gene products in inflammatory bowel disease

Microbial communities and their associated bioactive compounds1,2,3 are often disrupted in conditions such asÂ the inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD)4. However, even in well-characterized environments (for example, the human gastrointestinal tract), more than one-third of microbial proteins are uncharacterized and often expected to be bioactive5,6,7. Here we systematically identified more than 340,000 protein families as potentially bioactive with respect to gut inflammation during IBD, about half of which have not to our knowledge been functionally characterized previously on the basis of homologyÂ orÂ experiment. To validate prioritized microbial proteins, we used a combination of metagenomics, metatranscriptomics and metaproteomics to provide evidence of bioactivity for a subset of proteins that are involved in host and microbial cell"“cell communication in the microbiome; for example, proteins associated with adherence or invasion processes, and extracellular von Willebrand-like factors. Predictions from high-throughput data were validated using targeted experiments that revealed the differential immunogenicity of prioritized Enterobacteriaceae pilins and the contribution of homologues of von Willebrand factors to the formation of Bacteroides biofilms in a manner dependent on mucin levels. This methodology, which we term MetaWIBELE (workflow to identify novel bioactive elements in the microbiome), is generalizable to other environmental communities and human phenotypes. The prioritized results provide thousands of candidate microbial proteins that are likely to interact with the host immune system in IBD, thus expanding our understanding of potentially bioactive gene products in chronic disease states and offering a rational compendium of possible therapeutic compounds and targets.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hcc#Inhibition#Nash Hcc#Gut
Nature.com

Reply to 'The role of tranexamic acid in trauma - a life-saving drug with proven benefit'

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 35 (2022) Cite this article. You have full access to this article via your institution. We thank Ian Roberts and Francois-Xavier Ageron for their interest in our Primer (Moore, E. E. et al. Trauma-induced coagulopathy. Nat. Rev. Dis. Primers 7, 30 (2021))1, which raised some important points (Roberts, I. & Ageron, F.-X. The role of tranexamic acid in trauma - a life-saving drug with proven benefit. Nat. Rev. Dis. Primers https://doi.org/10.1038/s41572-022-00367-5 (2022))2. We were surprised by the statement that we proposed guidelines for the use of tranexamic acid (TXA) post-injury. In actuality, the Primer (a narrative review, not a guideline) described the current TXA-related practices in Europe versus those in the USA and provided a critical appraisal of the evidence (as in Box 1 of the Primer) behind both approaches.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Theoretically quantifying the direct and indirect benefits of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 in terms of avoided deaths

The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID)-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented pressures on societies around the world. Successful vaccines, developed against the spike protein of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Virus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus, offer hope that new hospitalisations and new deaths will subside. However, vaccination takes place in a dynamic environment. For example, new variants of the disease may occur where the effectiveness of a vaccine lies below that of the original target of the vaccine, while changes in the behaviour of a population are accompanied by a changed basic reproduction number. Here, we aim to understand how changes in values of basic parameters affect the benefits of vaccination at the direct level, of the individuals vaccinated, and at the indirect level, of the wider, unvaccinated community. We work within the framework of a Susceptible-Infected-Recovered model, and produce a metric for the benefits of vaccination, at both direct and indirect levels, in terms of the number of avoided deaths. Taking into account the initial prevalence of a SARS-CoV-2 infection, the mortality rate of the disease, the basic reproduction number, the vaccination rate, and the effectiveness of a vaccine, we explore how these basic parameters affect the benefits of vaccination. We find a range of situations where indirect benefits of vaccination outweigh direct benefits. This especially occurs at lower rates of vaccination (20%Â "“Â \(40\%\)) and intermediate values of the basic reproduction number (1"“1.5). The indirect benefits can be substantial, in some cases being more than 400% of the direct benefits. For an initial prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection of 2%, a basic reproduction number of 1.2, a mortality rate of 2%, and a vaccine effectiveness of 95%, our findings show, for a population of 500,000 people, where 100,000 susceptible individuals are vaccinated, that approximately 2200 deaths are avoided. However, approximately 600 of these deaths are avoided amongst vaccinated individuals, while approximately 1600 deaths are avoided in the wider, unvaccinated community.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Stereophotogrammetry can feasibly assess 'physiological' longitudinal three-dimensional head development of very preterm infants from birth to term

Head development is a surrogate for brain development in infants and is related to neurocognitive outcome. There is only limited knowledge on early extra-uterine head shape and size assessment in very preterm infants. Here, 26 very preterm infants with a mean gestational age of 29.1"‰Â±"‰2.2Â weeks and a mean birth weight of 1273.8"‰Â±"‰427.7Â g underwent serial stereophotogrammetric 3D head imaging in weekly intervals from birth to term-equivalent age. The main outcome was the longitudinal assessment of the 'physiological' preterm head development with cephalometric size (head circumference, cranial volume) and shape parameters (cranial index, cranial vault asymmetry index) according to chronological and postmenstrual age (PMA). Potential clinical risk factors for the development of an abnormal low cranial index (dolichocephaly) were analysed. In serial measurements of 26 infants, the estimated head volume (95% confidence interval) increased from 244 (226"“263) cm3 at 28Â weeks PMA to 705 (688"“721) cm3 at 40Â weeks PMA. Moderate or severe dolichocephaly occurred in 21/26 infants (80.8%). Cranial index decreased over time (72.4%; 70.7"“74 95% confidence interval). Brachycephaly and plagiocephaly were uncommon. No risk factors for severe dolichocephaly were identified. Our study shows that early detection of head shape and size anomalies utilizing 3D stereophotogrammetry is feasible and safe even in very preterm infants"‰<"‰1500Â g and/or"‰<"‰32Â weeks. 3D stereophotogrammetry could be used for timely identification of infants at risk for head shape anomalies. No specific risk factors for head shape anomalies were identified, especially not mode and duration of respiratory support.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Causal factors for late presentation of retinal detachment

Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) is the most common ophthalmic emergency and is a major causes of visual loss in the United Kingdom (UK) [1]. With prompt surgery RRD can be successfully repaired with good visual outcomes in ~80"“90% of all cases [2]. This is in contrast to late presentation retinal detachment, which has commonly been described in low-income countries and attributed to a lack of access to healthcare, rurality and cost [3]. Recently, we have identified that late presentation retinal detachment (LPRD) continues to occur in the UK [4].
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

A 5-year review of 1220 malignant periocular tumours in an English county

To determine the incidence, proportion and location of periocular tumours in an English county over a five year period, and compare to other studies in the UK and worldwide. A retrospective review of histopathology reports was performed for all periocular excision biopsies of malignancies from the county's three main hospitals over a 5-year period. These hospitals cover a population of just over one million. Tumours were classified according to type and location.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Irregular heart rhythm algorithm: a novel strategy to accurately detect atrial fibrillation by ambulatory monitoring of blood pressure

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most common arrhythmia encountered in clinical practice. It is associated with the risk of developing some adverse cardiovascular events, including cerebral embolism and heart failure [1]. The development of AF depends on a variety of risk factors, including age, sex, race, hypertension, heart failure, coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease [2]. Among these risk factors, hypertension has been established to be the most important factor [3, 4] In addition, in patients with AF, hypertension is one of the risk factors for the development of cerebral embolism [5]. In this regard, the Japanese guideline on pharmacotherapy of cardiac arrhythmias recommends the use of the CHADS2 score for the risk assessment of thromboembolism in patients with AF, in which "H" indicates hypertension [6]. An early diagnosis and the subsequent initiation of appropriate treatment for AF, including anticoagulation therapy, is strongly required in hypertensive patients. However, the diagnosis of AF is not easy in the clinical setting. Almost 40% of AF patients are asymptomatic [7]. Most of these patients are diagnosed as having AF at annual health check-up examinations [7]. The type of AF that is diagnosed at health check-up examinations is mostly the persistent type. Paroxysmal and asymptomatic AF is difficult to diagnose because there are few chances to detect AF by standard 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) [8]. Some of these patients unfortunately develop cerebral embolism before the diagnosis of AF. Although detailed assessment with 24-h Holter ECG is needed to detect AF, the chance of detection is limited [9]. On the other hand, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) is currently considered the most accurate method for diagnosing hypertension [10, 11]. Several institutions have recommended that most or all subjects with suspected hypertension undergo ABPM [12]. Notably, an ABPM device that especially implements an algorithm to automatically detect AF during each blood pressure measurement has been developed in recent years. In fact, Kollias et al. [13] demonstrated the high diagnostic accuracy of detecting AF using 24-h ABPM devices with AF detection algorithms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Î³-Aminobutyric acid (GABA) administration improves action selection processes: a randomised controlled trial

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep12770, published online 31 July 2015. An investigation by Universiteit Leiden has concluded1 that that data from 16 participants were excluded from the results of the trial reported in this article. The exclusion of these data is not disclosed in the article. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An epidemiologic analysis of the association between eyelid disorders and ocular motility disorders in pediatric age

Aim of the study was to assess: (a) the prevalence and type of strabismus, ptosis and eyelid dynamic disorders features, (b) the prevalence of refractive errors, amblyopia and, (c) their association with ocular/systemic syndromes in a cohort of patients. This is a retrospective observational multicenter cohort study. Patients with coexisting ocular motility disorders, comitant and incomitant strabismus, ptosis and dynamic eyelid disorders who have never undergone surgery were enrolled throughout a 3-years a study period. 137 out of 19,089 patients were enrolled, of which 97 with uniocular and 40 with binocular disease. Isolated congenital ptosis was observed in 84 patients. A polymalformative syndrome was present in almost one third of cases, whilst among strabismus type, esotropia was slightly more prevalent. Most patients were hypermetropic. In monocular disease, myopia mainly affected older patients, who were characterized by a worse ptosis margin reflex distance and levator function, and significantly higher astigmatism. Amblyopia occurred in 67.4% of the study sub-population. Of note, in monocular disease this was mild in 25.8%, moderate in 24.2% and severe in 11.3% of cases, whilst in binocular disease it was mild in 25%, moderate in 41.7% and severe in 16.7%. All patients with coexisting eyelid and ocular motility dysfunctions in pediatric age need ophthalmologic and systemic evaluation to accurately assess amblyopia, refractive errors and systemic/ocular disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Quality of life following cord blood versus matched sibling donor transplantation: pre-transplantation psychiatric and socioeconomic factors significantly impact outcomes

The datasets generated during and/or analyzed during the current study are available from the corresponding author on reasonable request. Liu HL, Sun ZM, Geng LQ, Wang XB, Ding KY, Tong J, et al. Similar survival, but better quality of life after myeloablative transplantation using unrelated cord blood vs matched sibling donors in adults with hematologic malignancies. Bone Marrow Transplant. 2014;49:1063"“9.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Guest Edited Collection on modelling and advanced characterization of framework materials

Recent years have seen a rapid acceleration of research on framework materials, including, among others, metal–organic frameworks, covalent organic frameworks, supramolecular organic frameworks, porous organic polymers, and inorganic framework materials. These materials demonstrate properties beyond what was considered achievable for inorganic or organic porous materials in the past, and have potential applications in separation and storage, heterogeneous catalysis, sensing, drug delivery, and beyond.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Human enterococcal isolates as reservoirs for macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin and other resistance genes

According to recent studies, the importance of MLS (macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin) resistance phenotypes and genes in enterococci are reflected in the fact that they represent reservoirs of MLS resistance genes. The aim of this study was to investigate distribution of MLS resistance genes and phenotypes in community- and hospital-acquired enterococcal isolates and to determine their prevalence. The MLS resistance phenotypes (cMLSb, iMLSb, M/MSb, and L/LSa) were determined in 245 enterococcal isolates were characterized using the double-disc diffusion method. Specific primers were chosen from database sequences for detection of the MLS resistance genes (ermA, ermB, ermC, msrA/B, lnuA, lnuB, and lsaA) in 60 isolates of enterococci by end-point PCR. There was no linezolid-resistant enterococcal isolate. Only one vancomycin-resistant (0.6%) isolate was found and it occurred in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. The most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb (79.7% community- and 67.9% hospital-acquired). The most common identified MLS resistance genes among enterococcal isolates were lsaA (52.9% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired) and ermB (17.6% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired). The most prevalent MLS gene combination was lnuA"‰+"‰lsaA (five enterococcal isolates). The ermB gene encoded cMLSb phenotype, and it was identified in only one isolate that displayed iMLSb resistance phenotype. Based on the results obtained, we can conclude that the most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb. Surprisingly, a vancomycin-resistant enterococcal isolate was identified in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. This study shows that enterococci may represent a major reservoir of ermB, lsaA, and lnuA genes.
MLS
Nature.com

Resting state effective connectivity abnormalities of the Papez circuit and cognitive performance in multiple sclerosis

The Papez circuit is central to memory and emotional processes. However, little is known about its involvement in multiple sclerosis (MS). We aimed to investigate abnormalities of resting state (RS) effective connectivity (EC) between regions of the Papez circuit in MS and their relationship with cognitive performances. Sixty-two MS patients and 64 healthy controls (HC) underwent neuropsychological assessment, 3D T1-weighted, and RS functional MRI. RS EC analysis was performed using SPM12 and dynamic causal modeling. RS EC abnormalities were investigated using parametric empirical Bayes models and were correlated with cognitive scores. Compared to HC, MS patients showed (posterior probability"‰>"‰0.95) higher EC between the right entorhinal cortex and right subiculum, and lower EC from the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) to the posterior cingulate cortex (PCC), from left to right subiculum, from left anterior thalamus to ACC, and within ACC and PCC. Lower RS EC from the ACC to the PCC correlated with worse global cognitive scores (rho"‰="‰0.19; p"‰="‰0.03), worse visuospatial memory (rho"‰="‰0.19; p"‰="‰0.03) and worse semantic fluency (rho"‰="‰0.21; p"‰="‰0.02). Lower RS EC from the left to the right subiculum correlated with worse verbal memory (rho"‰="‰0.20; p"‰="‰0.02), lower RS EC within the ACC correlated with worse attention (rho"‰="‰âˆ’0.19; p"‰="‰0.04) and more severe brain atrophy (rho"‰="‰âˆ’0.26; p"‰="‰0.003). Higher EC from the right entorhinal cortex to right subiculum correlated with worse semantic fluency (rho = 0.21; p"‰="‰0.02). In conclusion, MS patients showed altered RS EC within the Papez circuit. Abnormal RS EC involving cingulate cortices and hippocampal formation contributed to explain cognitive deficits.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

All that glows is gold

Researchers using fluorescent proteins to label cellular components benefit from an ever-expanding palette of available colors and properties, but increasing brightness usually comes with decreased photostability. Hirano et al. have circumvented this trend with StayGold, which is an order of magnitude more photostable than other available fluorescent proteins while maintaining optimal brightness. Rather than attempt to re-engineer an existing protein, the authors began with a naturally occurring fluorescent jellyfish protein, CU17S, whose minimal photobleaching made it ideal for development. A V168A mutation improved protein folding and chromophore maturation to create StayGold, which has brightness exceeding that of the commonly used enhanced GFP. Additional engineering created versions suitable for visualizing rearrangements of the endoplasmic reticulum at super-resolution, labeling the mitochondrial matrix and microtubule ends, and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 assembly. Although the dimeric nature of StayGold is a limitation, its fundamental photostability and brightness provides a platform for future development and exemplifies the benefits of combining natural sequence discovery with protein engineering.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Maternal autoantibody profiles as biomarkers for ASD and ASD with co-occurring intellectual disability

Maternal autoantibody-related ASD (MAR ASD) is a subtype of autism in which pathogenic maternal autoantibodies (IgG) cross the placenta, access the developing brain, and cause neurodevelopmental alterations and behaviors associated with autism in the exposed offspring. We previously reported maternal IgG response to eight proteins (CRMP1, CRMP2, GDA LDHA, LDHB, NSE, STIP1, and YBOX) and that reactivity to nine specific combinations of these proteins (MAR ASD patterns) was predictive of ASD risk. The aim of the current study was to validate the previously identified MAR ASD patterns (CRMP1"‰+"‰GDA, CRMP1"‰+"‰CRMP2, NSE"‰+"‰STIP1, CRMP2"‰+"‰STIP1, LDHA"‰+"‰YBOX, LDHB"‰+"‰YBOX, GDA"‰+"‰YBOX, STIP1"‰+"‰YBOX, and CRMP1"‰+"‰STIP1) and their accuracy in predicting ASD risk in a prospective cohort employing maternal samples collected prior to parturition. We used prenatal plasma from mothers of autistic children with or without co-occurring intellectual disability (ASD"‰="‰540), intellectual disability without autism (ID"‰="‰184) and general population controls (GP"‰="‰420) collected by the Early Markers for Autism (EMA) study. We found reactivity to one or more of the nine previously identified MAR ASD patterns in 10% of the ASD group compared with 4% of the ID group and 1% of the GP controls (ASD vs GP: Odds Ratio (OR)"‰="‰7.81, 95% Confidence Interval (CI) 3.32 to 22.43; ASD vs ID: OR"‰="‰2.77, 95% CI (1.19"“7.47)) demonstrating that the MAR ASD patterns are strongly associated with the ASD group and could be used to assess ASD risk prior to symptom onset. The pattern most strongly associated with ASD was CRMP1"‰+"‰CRMP2 and increased the odds for an ASD diagnosis 16-fold (3.32 to >999.99). In addition, we found that several of these specific MAR ASD patterns were strongly associated with ASD with intellectual disability (ASD"‰+"‰ID) and others associated with ASD without ID (ASD-no ID). Prenatal screening for these MAR patterns may lead to earlier identification of ASD and facilitate access to the appropriate early intervention services based on each child's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Response to: Is undergraduate ophthalmology teaching in the United Kingdom still fit for purpose?

I read the Editorial 'Is undergraduate ophthalmology teaching in the United Kingdom still fit for purpose?' with interest [1]. In my experience, undergraduate medical teaching does not allow enough time for clinical skills training for most students to develop an interest in ophthalmology. Having initially trained in optometry and now being a foundation trainee, there was a stark contrast in my educational experience from one course to the other. My total exposure to ophthalmology at medical school amounted to 2 weeks and like many others, was reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic [2]. Although technology can make up for some of this shortfall, as a learning tool, it still renders learning somewhat passive, and is not representative of clinical practice in the UK.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy