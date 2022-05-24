ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Plains, TX

Monstrous Tornado Rips Through the South Plains

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the storm the Hockey County Sheriff's Office responded to a number of calls to assist people. Power line down north of...

sanangelolive.com

Comments / 0

Related
97X

Three Tornados Spotted Together In A Field During Huge Storm

On Monday evening, the National Weather Service issued seven tornado warnings for the South Plains. The first warning was for a confirmed tornado on the ground near Morton Texas. The last was for a confirmed tornado near Levelland Texas. A Facebook user shared a video of 3 tornados in one...
MORTON, TX
fox34.com

Storms exiting area after producing heavy rainfall

UPDATE 8:25 p.m.: Storms are now moving over the Rolling Plains and will continue eastward, exiting the area. Once again, heavy rain fell across parts of the area. The National Weather Service relayed observations showing 2 to 3 inches fell in south Lubbock in less than an hour. This pushes the total for the past 24 hours across a few parts of the county to about 3 to 4 inches of rain.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Plains, TX
KCBD

South Lubbock intersections reopened after heavy rainfall forces closures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Roadways and intersections have been reopened, according to emergency officials, after flooding from heavy rainfall shut down vehicles and forced streets to close from 114th to 130th Streets, on Quaker, Indiana and University Avenues. The Lubbock Police Department asked drivers to avoid a large portion of...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Petersburg man killed in Hale County crash

HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Petersburg man was killed in a crash in Hale County Wednesday night. DPS officials say a farm tractor was traveling eastbound on FM 54, northwest of Petersburg, in the middle of the roadway. A second vehicle attempted to pass and struck a hayfork on the back of the tractor, according to DPS.
HALE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Borden, Cochran, Crane, Crosby, Dawson, Ector, Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Cochran; Crane; Crosby; Dawson; Ector; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Hockley; Howard; Kent; Loving; Lubbock; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Reagan; Scurry; Terry; Upton; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 268 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BORDEN COCHRAN CRANE CROSBY DAWSON ECTOR GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HOCKLEY HOWARD KENT LOVING LUBBOCK LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL REAGAN SCURRY TERRY UPTON WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rips
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly plane crash in Gaines County

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after Texas DPS says that a 3-seat single-engine plane crashed in a farmer’s field yesterday morning. Officers reported that the pilot of the 1947 Piper PA-12 plane was 19-year-old, Ronald Wiebe of Loop, Texas. The Texas DPS report reveals that the crash happened around 11:51 am […]
GAINES COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Brazil
FMX 94.5

So Where Are Those Lubbock Stormwater Fees Going?

On Tuesday, May 24th, Lubbock flooded in all the usual places. So why is that? Why is it that we know where it's going to flood yet we do absolutely nothing about it? It's mostly because Lubbock has the most redneck approach to flooding ever. As a matter of fact, the rednecks I know have so much more ingenuity than the City of Lubbock has.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Fatal plane crash near Seagraves Texas, killed 1

SEAGRAVES, Texas – A fatal plane crash occurred Tuesday morning in Gaines County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The pilot, Ronald Wiebe,19, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Justice of the Peace, Bonnie Ericson. Wiebe was from Loop, Texas. A farmer located southwest of...
SEAGRAVES, TX
abc7amarillo.com

DPS: Chase suspects ditch car in Canyon, catch Uber

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Two people were arrested in the DFW area after the Texas Department of Public Safety said they led a state trooper on a chase near Amarillo, ditched the car in Canyon and caught an Uber. According to DPS, the trooper tried to stop a gray...
CANYON, TX
TexasHighways

The Good Life of Hoops and Ranching in Perryton

High school girls basketball is huge in the Texas Panhandle. Nan Cook ought to know. The Perryton resident retired in 2020 from a teaching career that included 22 years coaching high school teams from Abilene to Amarillo and in various small towns, including nearby Spearman. “In a small-school setting, it’s fun to watch the community come out to watch the kids play,” Cook says. “At larger schools, you have mostly parents and family members [in the stands]. But here, it’s everyone. You’d better be there on Tuesday night and Friday night, or people will wonder what’s wrong.” Since becoming the Ochiltree County seat in 1919, Perryton has been a center of agribusiness in the northern Panhandle, just 7 miles south of the Oklahoma state line. Cook learned to drive farm equipment as a child, and several years ago turned that skill into an ongoing summer job driving tour buses in Alaska, including at Denali National Park. “It just worked with my teaching schedule,” she says. “I was always done around the first week of August. I met people from all over the world and never missed a day of school.”
PERRYTON, TX
FMX 94.5

Are People Actually Stealing Prairie Dogs From Lubbock Parks?

A recent Facebook post by a concerned Lubbock resident caught my eye. He gave details of a strange encounter he had with alleged prairie dog snatchers. "So, there I am at a park in North Lubbock, longboarding with my dog. Like many parks in North Lubbock, this one has a prolific prairie dog population. I look in one of the fields, and there's a white truck with a trailer that has some unidentifiable machinery on it. One guy is out of the truck looking down the prairie dog holes while another idles the truck front. I guessed that maybe they're part of some low-budget department from TTU or the city."
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy