ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Rehoboth extends private property outdoor dining past June 1

By Chris Flood
Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacing a June 1 expiration date of COVID-related policies for outdoor dining rules on private property, Rehoboth Beach commissioners voted unanimously in favor of extending those policies through Nov. 1. During a May 20 meeting, Mayor Stan Mills began the discussion by laying out the options before commissioners –...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
delawarepublic.org

Fort Delaware opens season with new tram path

Fort Delaware State Park is touting a new tram path and other improvements as it kicks off the 2022 park season on Pea Patch Island. Visitors can now expect a much smoother tram ride from the ferry landing to the historic fort. The 2,000-foot-path was rebuilt as part of a...
DELAWARE STATE
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – May 27, 2022

The English Diner opened in 1939 on the corner of Wicomico Street and Baltimore Avenue. Moved to 21st Street and Philadelphia Avenue in the last 1950s, it was one of Ocean City’s most popular family restaurants. It was known as “Little City Hall” for the daily breakfast gatherings of...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 5/27/22

DNREC announces beach access closures due to storm damage. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced May 26 that multiple Delaware State Parks drive- and walk-on crossings will be closed this Memorial Day weekend due to widespread erosion along Delaware’s coastline from a May 8 nor’easter causing unsafe drop-offs where the crossings meet the beach. Also, very little beach is available for drive-on surf fishing even during low tide at the closed locations.
LEWES, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Lifestyle
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Government
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Local
Delaware Food & Drinks
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Food & Drinks
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Restaurants
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Restaurants
Cape Gazette

Bon voyage to CAMP Rehoboth Executive Director David Mariner

The board of directors of CAMP Rehoboth recently announced that Executive Director David Mariner will be leaving the organization effective May 31. David has helped increase diversity and education in Sussex County. Come out to CAMP Rehoboth Saturday, May 28, and help TransLiance send David off on his good voyage forward. Find out where his ship is going and how you can help fill its sails.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Former Lewes mayor says farewell

Since first purchasing property in Lewes in 1979, I have been witness to the amazing transformation of this community. With my first purchase of commercial property in 1986, I have been directly involved in the metamorphosis of our now-thriving historic business district. I have worked to ensure that our local businesses have brought a unique mix of independent shopkeepers who have been able to differentiate themselves from the chain stores in the surrounding area.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

City of Lewes Announces Successful Creation of Beach Patrol for Summer

LEWES, Del.- Due to staffing shortages and difficulty finding lifeguards for the coming summer season, the City of Lewes had previously made an announcement that Savannah Beach and Johnnie Walker Beach would not be guarded this summer. The city's news caught the attention of Capt. Kent Buckson, current captain of...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Millville Boardwalk expands space, activities, events for 2022 season

The Millville Boardwalk, a Delaware beach entertainment destination for all ages, recently announced its 2022 expansion, rebranding and #AlwaysEndless lineup of events with a grand-opening weekend May 20-22. Owners enlarged the boardwalk footprint by 10,000 square feet and added seating areas, a new live entertainment stage, the Horseshoe Hut snack bar stocked with specialty treats from First State Charcuterie and vendor kiosks. These additions and improvements join the already established Agape Creamery, Lighthouse Beach Mini Golf and Captain’s Quarters Arcade operating at the venue.
MILLVILLE, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Mills
Cape Gazette

JUST SOLD!! End-Unit Villa, Bishop’s Landing

Welcome to Bishops Landing-Resort Style Living! This Coastal Inspired End Unit Villa offers one level living at its best with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry room, great room, granite countertops, tile floors, rear patio with electric retractable awning , 2 car garage with 2 additional driveway parking spaces, & first floor laundry. This bright “end-unit” Villa is only 1 of 10 in the community, and rarely offered for sale. The community amenities include a magnificent 10,000. square foot clubhouse with yoga room, world class fitness center, activity coordinator, multiple community pools to include an Olympic-size swimming & kiddie pool, cabana with outdoor fireplace, beach shuttle to Bethany Beach, 2 dog parks, walking & jogging trails, stocked ponds for catch and release fishing, cooking and barbeque areas, & tennis/pickleball courts. HOA Fee covers the amenities, grass cutting, irrigation(water & maintenance), & garbage. The picture-perfect, year-round lifestyle or seasonal retreat can be yours if you act quickly.
MILLVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

OPEN HOUSE-SAT-5/28-11AM-2PM-40142 N CAROLINA AVE #26-FENWICK ISLAND

40142 N Carolina Avenue #26, Fenwick Island, DE 19944 ~ Admiral Bridge - Sit back, relax, and enjoy hearing the waves from your balcony and being about 150 feet from sand between your toes and swimming in the Atlantic Ocean. Rarely available, this end until townhome at Admirals Bridge could be your next beach retreat. Never rented, freshly painted and ready for you to move in and enjoy summer 2022 as this unit is being sold furnished. Boasts 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths, wood burning fireplace, multiple outdoors spaces including decks, balconies, and patio area. Outside Shower, additional storage space, and assigned parking under the unit with extra guest parking in the community. Park your car and enjoy being able to walk to beach, pool, and all Fenwick Island has to offer. Schedule your showing today.
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
Cape Gazette

Fins Ale House and Raw Bar West Fenwick opens

Just in time for the summer season, Fins Hospitality Group has opened Fins Ale House and Raw Bar in West Fenwick in the former location of Smitty McGee’s on Route 54. Smitty McGee’s closed Feb. 5 after 30 years in business. The latest Fins restaurant joins Fins Ale...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Bay Weekly

Annapolis Seafood Markets Closes Doors

With a complete lack of fanfare, Annapolis Seafood Markets on Forest Drive made the announcement May 15 on its iconic roadside sign, complete with flashing lights and a red crab above it, on which it had announced its daily specials for decades. The message: “THANK YOU FOR 40 WONDERFUL YEARS. GONE FISHING.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Property#Outdoor Dining#Food Drink#Covid
Cape Gazette

Friendly’s appears to be reopening near Rehoboth

It appears Friendly’s on Route 1 near Rehoboth is now hiring – and this time it’s for real. The local restaurant of the nationwide chain closed its doors in July 2021 without any explanation. “Now Hiring” was still on its sign board facing Route 1 when it closed. There have been construction vehicles on site for weeks now and the dining room is under construction. The person inside the restaurant May 19 said he was not the person to speak with on the details about the restaurant.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

OP water taxi service begins after Memorial Day weekend

(May 27, 2022) Starting on Tuesday, May 31, Ocean Pines residents can take advantage of a new water taxi service carrying passengers between Ocean Pines and Ocean City. Thanks to a collaboration with OC Bay Hopper, riders can leave from the Ocean Pines Yacht Club to one of three stops in Ocean City: 118th Street, 48th Street, and the West Ocean City Harbor.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Three Delaware Counties Each Offer Unique Features

One of the most important conversations we have with clients who are searching for new homes focuses on both the types of architectural features they love and how they really want to spend their leisure time. Nights at the theatre or days on the beach? Pickleball or golf? Container gardening...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes beaches will be guarded this summer

Visitors to Lewes Beach will see a familiar sight this Memorial Day weekend, but it’s one they were not expecting to see just days ago. Lewes has hired Strohm Edwards, head coach of the Makos Swim Club, to be its new lifeguard captain. The city will now be able to employ a full force of lifeguards for the holiday weekend, and should be able to recruit the 10 to 12 guards necessary for a full patrol. That seemed impossible just a few weeks ago. The situation became so dire that the decision was made to leave beaches unguarded this summer, rather than risk guarding the beaches with a skeleton patrol.
LEWES, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cape Gazette

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes 1776 Steakhouse

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes 1776 Steakhouse as a participant for 2022. 1776 Steakhouse is a premium steakhouse and seafood restaurant. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes residents discuss proposed subdivision code

Development in Lewes can be a polarizing issue, and controversy surrounding new subdivisions has highlighted the universal need for clarity and a desire to almost entirely replace the city’s code regarding subdivisions and land development. Members of the public were given a chance to voice their concerns on a draft crafted by a subcommittee of the planning commission at a public hearing May 10. Definitions and questions about the preservation of history highlighted concerns.
Cape Gazette

Community Resource Center thanks community

The Community Resource Center says thank you to our community for helping to stamp out hunger. We wish to extend our appreciation to all local friends and neighbors for donating nonperishable food to the Stamp Out Hunger food drive May 1, sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers. The food rescue program at the Community Resource Center was one of the recipients of this great charitable initiative again this year. Your generosity will enable us to continue to give to those in need in our community. Our food rescue program is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to give food to anyone in need and to accept food donations.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Long Weekends begin at Brunch!

Join us on this Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend for Sizzlin’ Breakfast Skillets, Scrapple Cheesesteaks, thirst-quenching Cocktails, Sparkling Mimosas, assorted lunch favorites plus the most stunning waterfront views around… life is good! We proudly serve Lewes Coffee! 🥰🥂☀️🍳
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy