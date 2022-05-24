ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Influence of Si wall thickness of CsI(Tl) micro-square-frustums on the performance of the structured CsI(Tl) scintillation screen in X-ray imaging

By Zhixiang Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo improve the detection efficiency of the structured scintillation screen with CsI(Tl) micro-square-frustums based on oxidized Si micropore array template in the case of a period as small as microns, the influence of Si wall thickness of the CsI(Tl) micro-square-frustums on the performance of the structured screen in X-ray imaging was...

Nature.com

Synthesis of nano-optical elements for zero-order diffraction 3D imaging

A method is proposed to compute and synthesize a microrelief to produce a new nano-optical element for forming 3D images with full parallax at the zero order of diffraction. The synthesis of nano-optical elements requires the use of multilevel structures. A method is developed for the first time to compute the phase function of such nano-optical elements. Optical security elements that produce the new security feature are synthesized using electron-beam technology. The accuracy of microrelief formation is 10Â nm in terms of depth. A sample optical security element is manufactured, which when illuminated by white light, forms a 3D image at the zero order of diffraction. Photos and video of the new 3D visual effect exhibited by real optical elements are presented. The optical elements developed can be replicated using standard equipment employed for manufacturing security holograms. The new optical security feature is easy to control visually, safely protected against counterfeiting, and designed to protect banknotes, documents, ID cards, etc.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Exploring 3D elastic-wave scattering at interfaces using high-resolution phased-array system

The elastic-wave scattering at interfaces, such as cracks, is essential for nondestructive inspections, and hence, understanding the phenomenon is crucial. However, the elastic-wave scattering at cracks is very complex in three dimensions since microscopic asperities of crack faces can be multiple scattering sources. We propose a method for exploring 3D elastic-wave scattering based on our previously developed high-resolution 3D phased-array system, the piezoelectric and laser ultrasonic system (PLUS). We describe the principle of PLUS, which combines a piezoelectric transmitter and a 2D mechanical scan of a laser Doppler vibrometer, enabling us to resolve a crack into a collection of scattring sources. Subsequently, we show how the 3D elastic-wave scattering in the vicinity of each response can be extracted. Here, we experimentally applied PLUS to a fatigue-crack specimen. We found that diverse 3D elastic-wave scattering occurred in a manner depending on the responses within the fatigue crack. This is significant because access to such information will be useful for optimizing inspection conditions, designing ultrasonic measurement systems, and characterizing cracks. More importantly, the described methodology is very general and can be applied to not only metals but also other materials such as composites, concrete, and rocks, leading to progress in many fields.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Guest Edited Collection on modelling and advanced characterization of framework materials

Recent years have seen a rapid acceleration of research on framework materials, including, among others, metal–organic frameworks, covalent organic frameworks, supramolecular organic frameworks, porous organic polymers, and inorganic framework materials. These materials demonstrate properties beyond what was considered achievable for inorganic or organic porous materials in the past, and have potential applications in separation and storage, heterogeneous catalysis, sensing, drug delivery, and beyond.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Genome-wide identification of copy number variation and association with fat deposition in thin and fat-tailed sheep breeds

Copy number variants (CNVs) are a type of genetic polymorphism which contribute to phenotypic variation in several species, including livestock. In this study, we used genomic data of 192 animals from 3 Iranian sheep breeds including 96 Baluchi sheep and 47 Lori-Bakhtiari sheep as fat-tailed breeds and 47 Zel sheep as thin-tailed sheep breed genotyped with Illumina OvineSNP50K Beadchip arrays. Also, for association test, 70 samples of Valle del Belice sheep were added to the association test as thin-tailed sheep breed. PennCNV and CNVRuler software were, respectively, used to study the copy number variation and genomic association analyses. We detected 573 and 242 CNVs in the fat and thin tailed breeds, respectively. In terms of CNV regions (CNVRs), these represented 328 and 187 CNVRs that were within or overlapping with 790 known Ovine genes. The CNVRs covered approximately 73.85Â Mb of the sheep genome with average length 146.88Â kb, and corresponded to 2.6% of the autosomal genome sequence. Five CNVRs were randomly chosen for validation, of which 4 were experimentally confirmed using Real time qPCR. Functional enrichment analysis showed that genes harbouring CNVs in thin-tailed sheep were involved in the adaptive immune response, regulation of reactive oxygen species biosynthetic process and response to starvation. In fat-tailed breeds these genes were involved in cellular protein modification process, regulation of heart rate, intestinal absorption, olfactory receptor activity and ATP binding. Association test identified one copy gained CNVR on chromosomes 6 harbouring two protein-coding genes HGFAC and LRPAP1. Our findings provide information about genomic structural changes and their association to the interested traits including fat deposition and environmental compatibility in sheep.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Metasurface-enabled on-chip multiplexed diffractive neural networks in the visible

Replacing electrons with photons is a compelling route toward high-speed, massively parallel, and low-power artificial intelligence computing. Recently, diffractive networks composed of phase surfaces were trained to perform machine learning tasks through linear optical transformations. However, the existing architectures often comprise bulky components and, most critically, they cannot mimic the human brain for multitasking. Here, we demonstrate a multi-skilled diffractive neural network based on a metasurface device, which can perform on-chip multi-channel sensing and multitasking in the visible. The polarization multiplexing scheme of the subwavelength nanostructures is applied to construct a multi-channel classifier framework for simultaneous recognition of digital and fashionable items. The areal density of the artificial neurons can reach up to 6.25"‰Ã—"‰106"‰mmâˆ’2 multiplied by the number of channels. The metasurface is integrated with the mature complementary metal-oxide semiconductor imaging sensor, providing a chip-scale architecture to process information directly at physical layers for energy-efficient and ultra-fast image processing in machine vision, autonomous driving, and precision medicine.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Enabling ultra-low-voltage switching in BaTiO

Single crystals of BaTiO3 exhibit small switching fields and energies, but thin-film performance is considerably worse, thus precluding their use in next-generation devices. Here, we demonstrate high-quality BaTiO3 thin films with nearly bulk-like properties. Thickness scaling provides access to the coercive voltages (<100"‰mV) and fields (<10"‰kV"‰cmâˆ’1) required for future applications and results in a switching energy of <2"‰J"‰cmâˆ’3 (corresponding to <2"‰aJ per bit in a 10"‰Ã—"‰10"‰Ã—"‰10"‰nm3 device). While reduction in film thickness reduces coercive voltage, it does so at the expense of remanent polarization. Depolarization fields impact polar state stability in thicker films but fortunately suppress the coercive field, thus driving a deviation from Janovec"“Kay"“Dunn scaling and enabling a constant coercive field for films <150"‰nm in thickness. Switching studies reveal fast speeds (switching times of ~2"‰ns for 25-nm-thick films with 5-Âµm-diameter capacitors) and a pathway to subnanosecond switching. Finally, integration of BaTiO3 thin films onto silicon substrates is shown. We also discuss what remains to be demonstrated to enable the use of these materials for next-generation devices.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Integration of thermal imaging and neural networks for mechanical strength analysis and fracture prediction in 3D-printed plastic parts

Additive manufacturing demonstrates tremendous progress and is expected to play an important role in the creation of construction materials and final products. Contactless (remote) mechanical testing of the materials and 3D printed parts is a critical limitation since the amount of collected data and corresponding structure/strength correlations need to be acquired. In this work, an efficient approach for coupling mechanical tests with thermographic analysis is described. Experiments were performed to find relationships between mechanical and thermographic data. Mechanical tests of 3D-printed samples were carried out on a universal testing machine, and the fixation of thermal changes during testing was performed with a thermal imaging camera. As a proof of concept for the use of machine learning as a method for data analysis, a neural network for fracture prediction was constructed. Analysis of the measured data led to the development of thermographic markers to enhance the thermal properties of the materials. A combination of artificial intelligence with contactless nondestructive thermal analysis opens new opportunities for the remote supervision of materials and constructions.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

One material, many possibilities via enrichment of luminescence in LaZrO:Tb nanophosphors for forensic stimuli aided applications

Engineering a single material with multidirectional applications is crucial for improving productivity, low cost, flexibility, least power consumption, etc. To achieve these requirements, novel design structures and high-performance materials are in urgent need. Lanthanide-doped nanophosphors have the greatest strengths and ability in order to tune their applications in various dimensions. However, applications ofÂ nanophosphor in latent fingerprints visualization, anti-counterfeiting, and luminescent gels/films are still in their infancy. This study demonstrated a simple strategy to enhance the luminescence of Tb3+ (1"“11Â mol %) doped La2Zr2O7 nanophosphors by conjugating various fluxes via a simple solution combustion route. The photoluminescence emissionÂ spectra reveal intense peaks at"‰~"‰491, 546, 587, and 622Â nm, which arises from 5D4 â†’ 7FJ (J"‰="‰6, 5, 4, 3) transitions of Tb3+ ions, respectively. The highest emission intensity was achieved in the NH4Cl flux assisted nanophosphor as compared to NaBr and NH4F assisted samples. The colorimetric images of fingerprints visualized using the optimized nanophosphor on forensic related surfaces exhibit level "“III ridge details, including sweat pores, the width of the ridges, bifurcation angle, and the successive distance between sweat pores, etc. These results are decisive parameters that clearly support the statement "no two persons have ever been found to have the same fingerprints". The anti-counterfeiting security ink was formulated using optimized nanophosphor and various patterns were designed by simple screen printing and dip pen technologies. The encoded information was decrypted only under ultraviolet 254Â nm light. All the designed patterns are exhibit not just what it looks/feel like and how better it works. As a synergetic contribution of enhanced luminescence of the prepared nanophosphor, the green-emissive filmsÂ were fabricated, which display excellent flexibility, uniformity, and transparency in the normal and ultraviolet 254Â nm light illumination. The aforementioned results revealed that the prepared NH4Cl flux-assisted La2Zr2O7: Tb3+(7Â mol %) NPs are considered to be the best candidate for multi-dimensional applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Functional optical design of thickness-optimized transparent conductive dielectric-metal-dielectric plasmonic structure

Dielectric/metal/dielectric plasmonic transparent structures play an important role in tailoring the high-optical performance of various optoelectronic devices. Though these structures are in significant demand in applications, including modification of the optical properties, average visible transmittance (AVT) and colour render index (CRI) and correlated colour temperature (CCT), obtaining optimal ones require precise thickness optimization. The overall objective of this study is the estimation of the optimal design concept of MoO3/Ag/WO3 (10/dAg/dWO3 nm) plasmonic structure. To explore the proper use in optoelectronic devices, we are motivated to conduct a rigorous optical evaluation on the thickness of layers. Having calculated optical characteristics and achieved the highest AVT of 97.3% for dAg"‰="‰4Â nm and dWO3"‰="‰6Â nm by the transfer matrix method, it is quite possible to offer the potential of the structure acting as a transparent contact. Notably, the colour coordinates of the structure are x"‰="‰0.3110 and y"‰="‰0.3271, namely, it attributes very close to the Planckian locus. This superior colour performance displays that MoO3/Ag/WO3 shall undergo rapid development in neutral-colour windows and LED technologies. Structure with dAg"‰="‰6Â nm and dWO3"‰="‰16Â nm exhibits the highest CRI of 98.58, thus identifying an optimal structure that can be integrated into LED lighting applications and imaging technologies. Besides the colour of structure with dAg"‰="‰4Â nm and dWO3"‰="‰8Â nm is equal for D65 Standard Illuminant, the study reports that the range of CCTs are between 5000 and 6500Â K. This optimization makes the structure employable as a near-daylight broadband illuminant. The study emphasizes that optimal MoO3/Ag/WO3 plasmonic structures can be used effectively to boost optoelectronic devices' performance.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Design of highly perceptible dual-resonance all-dielectric metasurface colorimetric sensor via deep neural networks

Colorimetric sensing, which provides effective detection of bio-molecular signals with one's naked eye, is an exceptionally promising sensing technique in that it enables convenient detection and simplification of entire sensing system. Though colorimetric sensors based on all-dielectric nanostructures have potential to exhibit distinct color variations enabling manageable detection due to their trivial intrinsic loss, there is crucial limitation that the sensitivity to environmental changes lags behind their plasmonic counterparts because of relatively small region of near field-analyte interaction of the dielectric Mie-type resonator. To overcome this challenge, we proposed all-dielectric metasurface colorimetric sensor which exhibits dual-resonance in the visible region. Thereafter, we confirmed with simulation that, in the elaborately designed dual-Lorentzian-type spectra, highly perceptible variations of structural color were manifested even in minute change of peripheral refractive index. In addition to verifying physical effectiveness of the superior colorimetric sensing performance appearing in the dual-resonance type sensor, by combining advanced optimization technique utilizing deep neural networks, we attempted to maximize sensing performance while obtaining dramatic improvement of design efficiency. Through well-trained deep neural network that accurately simulates the input target spectrum, we numerically verified that designed colorimetric sensor shows a remarkable sensing resolution distinguishable up to change of refractive index of 0.0086.
ENGINEERING

