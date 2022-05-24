Influence of Si wall thickness of CsI(Tl) micro-square-frustums on the performance of the structured CsI(Tl) scintillation screen in X-ray imaging

Engineering a single material with multidirectional applications is crucial for improving productivity, low cost, flexibility, least power consumption, etc. To achieve these requirements, novel design structures and high-performance materials are in urgent need. Lanthanide-doped nanophosphors have the greatest strengths and ability in order to tune their applications in various dimensions. However, applications ofÂ nanophosphor in latent fingerprints visualization, anti-counterfeiting, and luminescent gels/films are still in their infancy. This study demonstrated a simple strategy to enhance the luminescence of Tb3+ (1"“11Â mol %) doped La2Zr2O7 nanophosphors by conjugating various fluxes via a simple solution combustion route. The photoluminescence emissionÂ spectra reveal intense peaks at"‰~"‰491, 546, 587, and 622Â nm, which arises from 5D4 â†’ 7FJ (J"‰="‰6, 5, 4, 3) transitions of Tb3+ ions, respectively. The highest emission intensity was achieved in the NH4Cl flux assisted nanophosphor as compared to NaBr and NH4F assisted samples. The colorimetric images of fingerprints visualized using the optimized nanophosphor on forensic related surfaces exhibit level "“III ridge details, including sweat pores, the width of the ridges, bifurcation angle, and the successive distance between sweat pores, etc. These results are decisive parameters that clearly support the statement "no two persons have ever been found to have the same fingerprints". The anti-counterfeiting security ink was formulated using optimized nanophosphor and various patterns were designed by simple screen printing and dip pen technologies. The encoded information was decrypted only under ultraviolet 254Â nm light. All the designed patterns are exhibit not just what it looks/feel like and how better it works. As a synergetic contribution of enhanced luminescence of the prepared nanophosphor, the green-emissive filmsÂ were fabricated, which display excellent flexibility, uniformity, and transparency in the normal and ultraviolet 254Â nm light illumination. The aforementioned results revealed that the prepared NH4Cl flux-assisted La2Zr2O7: Tb3+(7Â mol %) NPs are considered to be the best candidate for multi-dimensional applications.

CHEMISTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO