LAWRENCE — The University of Kansas School of Business will host two sessions of its sixth annual Summer Venture in Business program for high school students from June 5-7 and from July 8-10. The program brings rising 10th, 11th and 12th grade minority students and/or potential first-generation college students with an interest in business to KU’s Lawrence campus. Students stay on campus and learn about business topics, resources for applying to KU and tools to help them succeed in college and their careers. This pre-college experience is offered at no cost to participants.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO