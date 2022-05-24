ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, NJ

The Theater Project presents Summer Improv Class for Kids 12-17

New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(UNION, NJ) -- The Theater Project, a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, is offering a three-week Improv Workshop for kids 12-17 from July 11-29. The workshop will meet Monday through Friday, 6:00pm - 7:30pm, with a final free performance for friends and family Friday,...

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Stage

Deep Cut Gardens to host Open House

(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- Discover Deep Cut Gardens and all its charms during an Open House on Saturday, June 4. From 10:00am-2:00pm. Deep Cut Gardens, located on Red Hill Road, Middletown, will offer garden tours, demonstrations, children’s activities and more. Explore the park in its full glory with displays and gardens in peak bloom. Admission and parking are free.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

“For the Culture, By the Culture” Exhibit Spotlights 19 Local and National Black Artists of Influence

In celebration of Art in the Atrium’s 30th anniversary, the Morris Museum and Art in the Atrium (ATA) present the exhibition, For the Culture, By the Culture: 30 Years of Black Art, Activism, and Achievement. This exhibition brings together prior ATA-featured artists in a group retrospective that spans 30 years and spotlights local and national Black artists who are masters of their craft and who have contributed to Black culture by creating impactful works.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Union, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Pro Arts Jersey City presents "Resilient 2"

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- In honor of Access JCFridays, the annual event that highlights the talents and challenges of those with disabilities, Pro Arts Jersey City has created an exhibition that celebrates the resilient nature of human beings. Resilient 2 - curated by Ivy Brown will run June 3 - June 25, 2022 at ART150 Gallery in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

"Bird" by Kylie Vincent comes to Mile Square Theatre

(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- Following performances at the Kraine Theatre NYC, The Marsh in San Francisco and many other stops around the country, writer/performer Kylie Vincent (Adult Swim) & director Barbara Pitts McAdams (co-creator of The Laramie Project), present BIRD. Part Stand up, part solo show, part fever dream. The show comes to Mile Square Theatre for three performances May 27-29. A young woman listens to audio of her last stand-up gig. With GenZ dark humor she enlists the audience’s help unpacking “what happened.” As our narrator, self-identified as Bird, attempts to grapple with the present, past trauma keeps pecking it’s way into the story. BIRD’s family of origin become the Deer, the Gazelle and the Gorilla. And as BIRD relies on metaphor —sometimes to humorous effect, sometimes with heartbreaking imagery and honesty—she stops fleeing her past so she can soar.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Skyline Theatre Company presents “Murder for Two”

(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- Skyline Theatre Company, Bergen County’s most established professional theatre company, presents a weekend of live theatrical performances of Murder for Two from Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5 at the George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation in Bergen County’s Fair Lawn. Everyone is a suspect in “Murder for Two” – a hilarious musical murder mystery with a very theatrical twist: one actor investigates the crime, while the actor plays all of the suspects…and they both play the piano!
FAIR LAWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Premiere Stages at Kean University Announces 2022 Season

(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages at Kean University has announced its 2022 season, featuring three new plays from regional dramatists. The season will kick off in July with the New Jersey Premiere of Dominique Morisseau’s Mud Row. The season will also feature Scab by Gino Diiorio, a finalist of the 2020/2021 Premiere Play Festival, the theatre’s annual competition for unproduced scripts written by playwrights affiliated with the greater metropolitan area, and the full production of Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family by Tylie Shider, recipient of the 2021/2022 Liberty Live Commission. The dates for a developmental reading of the 2022 Premiere Play Festival runner-up will be announced later this year.
UNION, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Improv#Performing#The Theater Project
New Jersey Stage

bergenPAC Re-Announces Shows Postponed Due To The Pandemic

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) has re-announced shows that were postponed due to the pandemic and will take place in the newly renovated theater when it reopens in Fall 2022. From your favorite reality TV cast members and game shows like “Below Deck” and “Masters of Illusion” to popular artists such as Johnny Mathis, Art Garfunkel, and Richard Marx, bergenPAC offers something for everyone. bergenPAC continues to add new shows weekly for the 2022-23 performance.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Antique Toy Presentation and Olde Stone House Village Tour on June 11th

(SEWELL, NJ) -- When we think of toys, we often think of things we might own now or in the past, rather than historical artifacts. However, toys can teach us quite a lot about history. On Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 1:00 pm, the Gloucester County Historical Society will present a program on Antique Toys followed by a tour of the village’s five historic buildings. The Olde Stone House Village is located at 208 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell, NJ.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
New Jersey Stage

Art House Cares: COVID Relief Grants for Hudson County Artists from Marginalized Communities

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Art House Productions is accepting applications for the Art House Cares: COVID Relief Grants for Hudson County Artists from Marginalized Communities. This program will support local artists and provide opportunities for Hudson County residents to engage with cultural programming this summer and fall. This grant program is made possible by support from New Jersey Arts and Culture Renewal Fund at the Princeton Area Community Foundation. The application deadline is Friday, June 10 at 11:59pm ET.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New York Classical Theatre presents "Cymbeline"

(NEW YORK, NY) -- New York Classical Theatre has announced casting for Shakespeare’s romantic adventure Cymbeline, directed by Stephen Burdman. The production will be presented from June 14 to July 10, 2022 at public parks in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The cast will feature Brandon Burk (Comedy of Errors at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

Music Mountain Theatre presents "Godspell"

(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- Godspell opens at Music Mountain Theatre on Friday, May 27th featuring a live 5-piece band! Godspell runs from May 27 through June 12, playing a total of 12 performances. Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), and it took the world by storm.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

742
Followers
3K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy