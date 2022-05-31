ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

13 expert-approved road trip tips to ensure you have the best vacation possible

By Lindsay Tigar
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you're taking a trip to your favorite hiking spot or planning an Airbnb getaway, it's important to take some necessary steps before hitting the road. Here's how you can have the best road trip...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Shaquille O’ Neal’s Credit Card Got Declined at Walmart for the ‘Biggest Purchase in Walmart History’

Click here to read the full article. Shaquille O’Neal may be worth $400 million, but he’s not above dropping some major dollars at Walmart. That is if his credit card doesn’t get declined. A 2018 clip of Shaq recounting the story of an ill-fated Walmart shopping spree recently went viral yet again after “The Late Late Show” reposted the hilarious talk show moment on Instagram. In the clip — which is from an April 13, 2018 appearance on the show — Shaq recounts the story of his $70,000 Walmart shopping spree to host James Corden and guest Victoria Beckham, which he...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Travel Agency#Road Trip#Adventure Travel#Iphone 11
shefinds

What Really Happens When You Use Your Phone Before Bed? We Asked A Sleep Expert

As we live in the digital era, there’s no denying that one of the things you most likely can’t live without is your cellphone. You use it to read the news, to connect with people on social media, to communicate with your loved ones, and more. Let’s be real: checking your mobile phone is probably the first thing you do when you get up in the morning and the last thing you do before you go to bed at night. (We can totally relate!)
CELL PHONES
SPY

The New Casio G-Shock Watches Sold Out Instantly, But You Can Still Get Them

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Possibly only one watch is beloved by an incredibly diverse group of people. Skaters, watch collectors and fashion-y people all salivate over the drops. We’re talking about the venerated G-Shock watch from Casio America. The excitement of waiting for a new watch to drop is akin to the release of a new sneaker. So, get ready, the new G-Shock GAB2100 series is here.  It’s definitely one of the best men’s watches debuting this...
LIFESTYLE
CNN

Mayhem predicted for travel this summer

Flight cancelations, delays, and airport lines so long you miss your flight. That's the reality of travel this summer -- and that's before you add in sky high car rental prices and sold-out hotels.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy