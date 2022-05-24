ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sub-second temporal magnetic field microscopy using quantum defects in diamond

By Madhur Parashar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWide field-of-view magnetic field microscopy has been realised by probing shifts in optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR) spectrum of Nitrogen Vacancy (NV) defect centers in diamond. However, these widefield diamond NV magnetometers require few to several minutes of acquisition to get a single magnetic field image, rendering the technique temporally static...

