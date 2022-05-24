ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

B-UHS Athlete of the Week 5-21-2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB-UHS Track Junior Reis Leonard’s big week traces its roots back to the Big 10 Conference Championship back on Friday, May 6, where Leonard helped lead the Buccaneers to the overall team conference title. The junior collected a win in the 300-meter hurdles, edging out Bridgeport junior Camden Hess for the...

