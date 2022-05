(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A teenager from Moberly, Missouri, 19 year old Daniel J. Whitson, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle accident in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday night just before 10:30. According to reports from the Highway Patrol Whitson was driving a pick up north, at 6858 Dry Fork Road, when he lost control of the truck and it ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. Whitson, who was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO