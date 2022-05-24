ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Richland Hills, TX

‘Tragic Accident,' Child Hit by Car Dies From Injuries: North Richland Hills Police

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 2-year-old boy hit by a car in North Richland Hills Monday has died from his injuries, according to the North Richland Hills Police Department. Police say they got a call about...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 7

Susan Docken
5d ago

🙏 Prayers 🙏 If speed wasn't the factor then WHAT was a 2yr. old doing in the street without supervision.

Reply
5
Related
fox4news.com

13-year-old fatally shot in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 13-year-old was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in Fort Worth. The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m., in the 6000 block of Stoneybrook Drive. Responding officers found a male juvenile who had been shot in his upper body. The victim was taken to a...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington Police Department investigating Bay Hill Drive homicide

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is investigating a May 26 fatal shooting  in the 6000 block of Bay Hill Drive.Officers found the 35-year-old victim laying in a driveway. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.Based on the investigation, police said it appears the suspect(s) fired at the victim, who was also armed at the time, and then drove away from the location.This does not appear to be a random incident, police said. After speaking with witnesses and reviewing other evidence in the case, detectives believe this may be connected to a previous altercation between the victim, his associates, and another group.Detectives are currently following up on leads and working to identify the suspects.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Holly at (817) 459.5935. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469.8477.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin have been notified.
ARLINGTON, TX
azlenews.net

Woman killed in apparent hit-and-run accident

Azle police continue to look for a driver of a vehicle who reportedly struck and killed an Azle woman during a hit-and-run late last week in the 400 block of Wells Burnett Road. Just after 8:35 a.m. May 19, Azle Fire/EMS personnel were dispatched to Wells Burnett Road regarding an...
AZLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
North Richland Hills, TX
Accidents
City
Richland, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Crime & Safety
City
North Richland Hills, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
bowienewsonline.com

Driver loses control, car flips into ravine

A 39-year-old Alvord woman was injured when her car went off the roadway on State Highway 101 at the edge of Bowie Tuesday afternoon and flipped over coming to rest in a nearby ravine with water. Bowie Police and Bowie EMS and Rescue responded to the scene at 2:22 p.m....
BOWIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Trucks Crash into Dallas Homes in Two Days

Two different trucks have crashed into houses in North Texas since Wednesday evening. According to the Dallas Police Department, between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Wednesday, a full sized pickup truck drove the the front wall of a brick home in the 3200 block Jacinto Street. Police said the...
KXII.com

Rape suspect fatally shot by police in Cooke Co.

MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - A sexual assault suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Cooke County Thursday morning. Sheriff Ray Sappington said on Saturday a woman reported she was kidnapped, taken to a remote area of Montague County and raped. Around 5 a.m. Thursday multiple law enforcement agencies attempted...
COOKE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
fox4news.com

Man punches woman during road rage incident in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are hoping someone can help them identify the man who slugged a woman in the face after a close call in traffic. "I got punched for basically cutting somebody off and I didn’t expect that to happen," the victim said. Surveillance video...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS DFW

Dallas police trying to ID burglary suspect caught on camera

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for help from the public identifying a suspect caught on camera burglarizing a vehicle in the 7400 block of Samuell Boulevard. The crime happened on April 18 around 9:00 p.m. It was then that the suspect broke the window to the victim's vehicle, took property from inside, and left in a white pickup.Anyone who has information about the burglary or who knows the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Detective J. Hellenguard at 214-671-0132.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

1 hospitalized after Tuesday’s major crash on I-35E in Lewisville

One person was hospitalized with major injuries, and another person had minor injuries, Tuesday afternoon after a major crash on I-35E in Lewisville. ABout 2:15 p.m., a yellow pickup was headed north on I-35E and lost control and spun out near the Business 121 flyover, striking the center retaining wall, according to a spokesman for the city of Lewisville. A tractor-trailer then struck the pickup. A passenger in the pickup was taken to a Denton hospital with major injuries, though the extent of his injuries are not known, as of Wednesday morning. The pickup driver had minor injuries, and the tractor-trailer driver was not injured.
LEWISVILLE, TX
WFAA

'This is not what we stand for' | DPD places officers on leave for failing to assist driver who crashed car after being briefly chased by police

DALLAS — Chief Eddie Garcia said he is appalled and embarrassed by the actions of two Dallas Police Department officers he has recently placed on administrative leave. Dash camera video obtained by WFAA showed that, in the early morning hours of May 13, two Dallas Police officers spotted a car taking off from a convenience store without its headlines on. The police then followed that car out of the store's parking lot, turning their siren and lights on to indicate that the driver pull his car over.
DALLAS, TX
webcenterfairbanks.com

Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) – Police say a man accidentally shot himself while carrying a gun onto a Texas elementary school campus. According to the Arlington Police Department, the school went on a brief lockdown while officers investigated but didn’t believe there was any malicious intent on the parent’s part or any threat to the school.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy