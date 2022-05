EDWARDSVILLE - A request to keep bees, goats and double the allowed number of chickens on residential property was denied by the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals Tuesday. Seven other requests were approved. The one denial was a request by Steven Taylor and Kaitlyn Bryan, owners of property at 57 Odom Drive, Collinsville, for a special use permit to allow the keeping of bees, two goats and chickens; and a variance to allow them to keep 10 chickens instead of the five normally allowed.

