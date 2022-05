A Stafford man is in jail for several offenses after a shirt he was wearing was a key “pizza” evidence in determining his identity. On May 21st at 5:00 p.m. deputies responded to Woodlawn subdivision for a larceny in progress. They learned a resident was driving through the area when she noticed a man pushing a Trek bicycle that appeared to be hers. Her husband approached the man with the bike, and the man explained a “friend” had given him the bike. As the victim began to call 911, the suspect left the bike and fled the scene, but not before the alert resident snapped his photo.

