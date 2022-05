On Monday, a number of ceremonies are planned to honor those killed while serving our country. There are two Memorial Day ceremonies planned in Johnson City on Monday. First, at 9 a.m. is a ceremony at Memorial Park held by the American Legion. It's located around the doughboy statue across the street from city hall. Then at 11 a.m., Mountain Home National Cemetery will host a wreath laying ceremony. It will be accompanied by a moment of silence and the playing of Taps.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO