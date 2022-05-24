High schools: All-SVC spring teams announced

Sierra Valley Conference commissioner John Williams sent out the league’s All-SVC Teams on Friday, with plenty of Galt and Liberty Ranch athletes on the list.

There were several MVPs as well — Liberty Ranch’s James Brown was co-MVP in baseball along with Bradshaw Christian’s Malachi Fuller, Liberty Ranch’s Tatiana Blas was the softball MVP, Liberty Ranch’s Kessler Coleson was the boys MVP in coed tennis, and Liberty Ranch’s Kyla Pearson was MVP in stunt.

Galt’s Mikka Alvarez added a Coach of the Year honor after guiding the Warriors’ softball team to a 9-6 league record for third place, and Liberty Ranch’s Barbara Welch was named co-Coach of the Year in stunt along with McNairs Brittany Lampson.

In baseball, Maximus Adversalo, Brett Hughes, Like Manning and Hunter Maberto joined Brown on the first team from Liberty Ranch, while Galt had Mason Tassano, Oscar Romero-Zamora and Aidan Hall. Liberty Ranch finished second in the league standings at 9-6.

The softball season saw Liberty Ranch win the league at 14-1, with Blas batting .442.

For Liberty Ranch, Sierra Dunnigan, Natalie Vigil, Gracyn Graviette, Paityn Snow and Baylee Bakken joined Blas on the all-league team, and for Galt, Alyssa Hardwick Braun, Quinlynn Keller, Paris Alcaraz and Emily McCalla were selected.

Liberty Ranch won the coed tennis season at 10-0, with Coleson joined by Michael Gale for the boys, and Ameena Melgoza and Isabella Schweitz for the girls. For Galt, Victor Arana, Joe Torrez andJohn Habeck were among the boys selected, and Abigail Boyd was selected for the girls.

In Stunt, which includes four SVC teams along with Lodi and McNair in the league, Pearson was joined by Kylie Mutulo and Kylie Valenzia from Liberty Ranch, Madison Silva, Savannah Gonzalez and Rebecca Banning from Lodi, and Pressley Fitzgerald from Galt.

Liberty Ranch won the league championship in stunt with a 10-0 record. Lodi finished 5-5, and Galt went 2-8.

In boys golf, Liberty Ranch finished second and had three players on the team in Ben Mitchell, David Suarez and Jorge Oceguera.

In swimming, Galt had Levi McDonald on the boys team for the 500-yard freestyle, while Liberty Ranch had Luke Ortega (200 individual medley and 100 butterfly) and the 200-freestyle relay team.

On the girls swimming side, Liberty Ranch had 200-medley relay team, Savannah Westlynn (200 individual medley), Sofia Munoz (50 freestyle), Katie Schwarze (100 butterfly and 100 freestyle), Savannah Westlynn (500 freestyle) and the 400-freestyle relay team.

In track and field, Liberty Ranch’s Yousef Diab made the boys team for his 400-meter finish, along with Carson Trefz for the pole vault, and Kaytlynn Staley made it in the 100. For Galt, Mason Jones made the boys team in the 300 hurdles, and Emily McCalla made the girls team for the shot put.

BASEBALL

All-209 Team

209Baseball, which has reported on high school baseball in the San Joaquin Valley this spring, released its 2022 All-209 team via twitter on Sunday, with four local players named.

Among the pitchers are Lodi’s Dominic Brassesco and Andrew Wright, and among the infielders are Tokay’s Cade Campbell and Lodi’s Nathan Sherbondy.

Campbell belted 11 home runs this year, which is tied for fifth among all players in California, according to maxpreps.com. The Cal signee batted .370 with 35 runs and 39 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

Sherbondy batted .429 to help Lodi advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinals, along with 28 runs, 22 RBIs, four home runs and 11 stolen bases.

On the mound, Brassesco, who is listed as a Delta College commit, went 7-2 with a 2.73 ERA, with 82 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings. Wright, the only player among the four who is not a senior, went 6-5 with a 2.43 ERA, withe 88 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings.

The 209 area code covers from Galt in the north to Los Banos in the south.