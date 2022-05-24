South Dakota's True Liberal Media

Radical right-wing websites are sprouting like weeds. The insurrectionists have Oregon transplant Breeauna Sagdal feigning objective journalism under the warped banner of Dakota Leader (which is still a more interesting read than the SDGOP mainstream bought-and-paid-for Dakota War College). Right-wing gubernatorial candidate Steven Haugaard has put up Dakota Truth, which provides a sloppy, unlinked dump of Haugaard’s best shots at Noem’s lies and scuzzery. And now some radicals who think Tim Goodwin isn’t conservative enough (really? really?!) send me a link to Dakota Scales, a website scrolling ads for the right-wing worst of South Dakota’s candidates (Pischke, Baumann, Pollema, Mechaley, Whalen, Hockenbary… ugh! there are so many!).
Comments / 0