South Dakota's True Liberal Media

A couple of ballot question committees I thought might have thrown some weight in the Amendment C fight have remained quiet so far this spring. The South Dakota Republican Party maintains a ballot question committee that works to oppose good ballot questions and support bad ones. In 2020, the SDRBQC supported Amendment X, Senator Jim Bolin’s (R-16/Canton) really bad idea to raise the vote threshold for amending the state constitution to 55% (a measure South Dakotans rejected, as they ought to reject Bolin and friends’ effort through Amendment C to raise the vote threshold for all fiscal initiatives to 60%). But now with the chance to more gravely sandbag democracy with Amendment C, the Republican ballot question committee reports zero fundraising and zero expenditures so far this year.

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO