WEST GLACIER, Mont. [May 11, 2022] – National Park Service (NPS) Regional Director Mike Reynolds announced the selection of David (Dave) Roemer as superintendent of Glacier National Park. In this position, he will provide oversight of the staff and resources needed to manage the over one million acres that make up the park. Roemer will begin working at Glacier in early July.

WEST GLACIER, MT ・ 15 DAYS AGO