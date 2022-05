That’s a different side. Wrestlers are a lot of things but above all else, they are performers. These people go out in front of a crowd and do what they can do as well as anyone in the world. You can see some amazing talent from bell to bell, but there are also some talents that you do not get to see in the ring. Some of them were on display this weekend though in a rather fun way.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO