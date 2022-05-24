Washington 10th, Ravens’ Rempel 17th After Day One at Boys State Golf

Round one of the South Iowa Cedar League rivalry between the Sigourney and Keota summer teams went the Savages way with a pair of decisive victories on Friday. The highly anticipated baseball game saw the Savages get some revenge from a pair of defeats last year with a 10-1 triumph on the road. The black and gold wasted no time by jumping out to a 4-0 lead after one and getting some cushion in the fifth with a five run frame. The veteran pitching matchup between Bo Schmidt and Colten Clarahan went Schmidt’s way this time with the senior tossing a complete game surrendering no earned runs on just three hits, two walks, and striking out nine. The offense was opportunistic with nine hits and 11 free passes headlined by Garisin Hynick going 3-for-5 with two RBI. Max Phillips went 2-for-4 with two RBI and Jake Moore also brought in a pair of runs. Sigourney improves to 4-0 and Keota is 4-2.

SIGOURNEY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO