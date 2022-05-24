Washington 10th, Ravens’ Rempel 17th After Day One at Boys State Golf
By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
6 days ago
The first 18 of 36 holes at the Iowa High School Boys State Golf Meet in Ames took place on Monday with a pair of area schools teeing off. Washington finds themselves in 10th out of 10 teams in class 3A at the halfway point...
A memorable golf career at Sigourney ended with a silver medal when Maddie Hornback capped off her senior season with a second place showing at last week’s class 1A state girls’ golf meet in Marshalltown. Heading into day two at American Legion Golf Course, Hornback was sitting in...
Round one of the South Iowa Cedar League rivalry between the Sigourney and Keota summer teams went the Savages way with a pair of decisive victories on Friday. The highly anticipated baseball game saw the Savages get some revenge from a pair of defeats last year with a 10-1 triumph on the road. The black and gold wasted no time by jumping out to a 4-0 lead after one and getting some cushion in the fifth with a five run frame. The veteran pitching matchup between Bo Schmidt and Colten Clarahan went Schmidt’s way this time with the senior tossing a complete game surrendering no earned runs on just three hits, two walks, and striking out nine. The offense was opportunistic with nine hits and 11 free passes headlined by Garisin Hynick going 3-for-5 with two RBI. Max Phillips went 2-for-4 with two RBI and Jake Moore also brought in a pair of runs. Sigourney improves to 4-0 and Keota is 4-2.
The Mid-Prairie baseball team scored a rivalry win 12-3 at Williamsburg Friday. Each team posted a single run in the first with Mid-Prairie scoring twice more in the second to go up 3-1. The Raiders got within 3-2 with a tally in the third but they would get no closer. The Golden Hawks scored three in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the seventh to lock up the victory. The Hawks clubbed 10 hits, led by a ¾ night with 3RBI and two runs scored for Alex Bean. Karsen Grout also drove in three and Will Cavanagh a pair.
The Southeastern Community College baseball team just got better this week with the official signing of Keota’s Colten Clarahan to join the pitching staff next season. The South Iowa Cedar League opposition will be glad to know Clarahan is a senior with the 2021 third team all state selection being a staple on the hill for the Eagles each of the last five years. As a junior he finished with a 1.26 ERA in 50 innings of work while striking out a remarkable 113 batters. In three starts so far this year, the senior has yet to allow a run in 13 1/3 innings on the bump. He is also getting it done at the plate with seven hits in 12 at bats and bringing in three tallies.
