ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Huey Magoo's Opens in Jacksonville, Florida

QSR magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Jacksonville, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Jacksonville is the notable 25th restaurant opening system-wide spanning five states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in nine states. The...

www.qsrmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Veho says it will open last-mile service in Jacksonville by year-end

Veho, a logistics platform that offers next-day delivery for e-commerce brands, announced May 25 it expanded its last-mile delivery and returns service into Florida with facilities in Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Orlando and plans to open in Jacksonville and Tampa by year-end. The Jacksonville location is in the Southbound Distribution...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Florida Restaurants
Jacksonville, FL
Restaurants
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Food & Drinks
Jacksonville Daily Record

A ‘bittersweet’ end for Frazier Jewelers

Butch Frazier is about to bring his Frazier Jewelers store to a close after 45 years as a neighborhood institution in the Ortega area of Jacksonville. “Going out of business” and “Doors closing forever” signs hang from the windows and walls of the store that has been operating for more than four decades at 2925 Corinthian Ave., sitting among other shops in a tree-lined business plaza near the St. Johns River.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchises#Steroids#Salad#Food Drink#Little Caesars Pizza#Jersey Mikes Subs
Jacksonville Daily Record

Childhood home of the VanZant brothers is for sale

The home where Ronnie, Donnie and Johnny Van Zant grew up is for sale. The property at 5419 Woodcrest Road in West Jacksonville has an asking price of $629,000. Owner Todd Smith is selling the property through his company Blue Horizon Real Estate. The property’s current taxable value is $158,807.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Forgotten History: Durkeeville's Miller's Grocery

The two story brick building at 1481-1485 North Myrtle Avenue was completed in 1929 in the old Barnett’s Subdivision. Platted between 1905 and 1908, Barnett’s Subdivision is roughly defined as Kings Road north to West Fourth Street on the eastside of Myrtle Avenue and West Seventh on the west, and from the railroad west to Whitner Street. The building was constructed for Joseph Emmanuel Paul. Paul, who relocated to Jacksonville from South Carolina, was the proprietor of a grocery store. Also from South Carolina, his wife Emma was a dressmaker. Featuring three ground floor storefronts and two second floor apartments, the building was designed by Jacksonville architect, Charles C. Oehme. Completed in 1929, Paul operated a grocery store out of the commercial storefront at 1485 North Myrtle Avenue until 1935. Between 1935 and 1949, the grocery store was operated by Isaac Abraham. In 1952, Cornelius Nathaniel and Mary Gibson Miller took over the operation of the grocery store. In business for forty-five years, Miller’s Grocery was a popular neighborhood destination that was known for its giant “slaw dogs” and having the best fresh liver in town.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Building a Legacy: Pinegrove Market and Deli

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Building a Legacy embodies what it means to build as a family from one generation to the next, aiming to make things better for our children. In the Avondale neighborhood there's a popular market and deli started by Bader Bajalia in 1968. He immigrated to the United States from Palestine at 13 years old. Bajalia is a Lee High School Graduate who worked hard for his family and they, in turn, are now working hard for him.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Jacksonville Daily Record

Zöes Kitchen starting change to CAVA Grill

Fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant operator CAVA Group is moving ahead in converting some of its Zoës Kitchen stores into its similar CAVA Grill concept, with at least three of the five Jacksonville area locations identified. The city is reviewing revised plans to renovate the Zoës at St. Johns Town Center...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Juneteenth filled with food, concerts, art events

Concerts, readings, movies, a fish and chicken fry, an art reception and sale, and the opening of a new east Gainesville community center are all part of Gainesville’s month-long celebration of emancipation. The Journey to Juneteenth events, which kicked off Friday with an Emancipation Day celebration, continue through Juneteenth...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Blue crab Fest this week in Palatka

The City of Palatka is bringing back one of the most anticipated events of the year, the annual Palatka Blue Crab Festival! Get ready to throw your claws in the air on Memorial Day weekend 2022!. The annual festival returns on May 27, 28 and 29, and will be bigger...
PALATKA, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville company named to Fortune 500 list

Jacksonville, FL — Landstar System, Inc. announced Monday it made the Fortune 500 list of America’s largest corporations by revenue. It’s the first time the Jacksonville-based transportation services company has made the list. Landstar debuted at number 491 with a revenue of approximately $6.5 billion in fiscal...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

A lunch and talk with Herschel Walker

On March 1, 2022, my husband Dale and I hosted a lunch reception and talk with Herschel Walker at our home in Sawgrass Country Club to a sold-out audience. Walker announced his run for the U.S. Senate from Georgia on Aug. 24, 2021. Considered by many to be the greatest...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy