Amazon Prime Day Apple deals 2022: Confirmed dates and best early offers for AirPods, iMac and iPhone

Can you hear that? It’s the distant rumble of Amazon Prime Day . It’s the whisper in the wind of deals, deals, deals. It’s the sound of the second biggest shopping event of the year (sorry Jeff), chugging along, getting closer and closer.

Amazon has already announced that the two-day shopping bonanza will take place on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 July this year, and now the event is now seriously thumping on the door, with early Prime Day deals already up for grabs. If you’re an Apple fan, you’re not going to want to miss out.

While it’s difficult to know which Apple devices exactly will be in the Prime Day sales this year – Amazon keeps most of its deals hush-hush until the big day itself – we expect to see AirPods , Apple Watches , iPhones , MacBooks , iPads and more receive a healthy discount.

Of course, it’s not just Apple deals you’re going to be able to sink your teeth into this Prime Day. General tech products , such as robot vacuum cleaners , laptops and Bluetooth speakers are also expected to go on sale, as well as homeware , appliances , fashion and more.

As usual, your IndyBest shopping experts will be here with you every step of the way, filtering out the junk to bring you the finest deals on offer. Want to know when Prime Day starts this year and what Apple deals to expect, as well as what’s already available in the early sales? We’ve got you covered.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day is back baby, and it’s making a return to its usual July slot. On 16 June, Amazon announced that the two-day shopping event will be taking place on Tuesday 12 July and Wednesday 13 July this year, with early deals starting on 21 June.

For those who weren’t with us last year or the year before, Amazon decided not to hold its Prime Day events in July as it usually does, instead opting to host the shopping event in October in 2020 because of the global coronavirus pandemic, and in June in 2021, citing transportation concerns and the impact of the Olympics.

This is the first year the event moves from its traditional Monday and Tuesday, to Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s also the first time we’re seeing the early deals this, well, early. In previous events we’ve seen early bird deals drop around 10 days prior to the main event.

Apple deals are notoriously hard to come by, and while we don’t expect to see many early Apple deals, some have already cropped up on Amazon’s website. These include money off the iPhone 11 and AirPods pro with Magsafe charging case, among a handful of others.

The best early Prime Day deals 2022

Apple AirPods pro with Magsafe charging case (2021): Was £239, now £184, Amazon.co.uk

This Amazon deal will save you £55 on the current-generation Apple AirPods pro noise-cancelling wireless earbuds. What’s more, this deal includes the Magsafe charging case, so the AirPods can be charged when placed on a wireless charging pad. Our reviewer said of the Apple earphones: “The AirPods pro are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in…If you’re a member of the iOS family, the AirPods pro are the best in-ear earphones you can get on the market”. This is currently last year’s Black Friday price.

Apple AirPods, 3rd gen: Was £169, now £154, Amazon.co.uk

The third-generation AirPods might lack some of the features of the AirPods pro (was £239, now £184, Amazon.co.uk ), such as active noise cancellation, but they strike the perfect balance between comfort, function and audio quality.

In our AirPods 3 review , our tester noted that they were a “very big step up from the second generation model”, adding that the “improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape”. A deal on the all-new AirPods is rare, so grab this discount while you can.

Apple AirTag Bluetooth item finder, four-pack: Was £99, now £80.25, Amazon.co.uk

Save almost 20 per cent on a four-pack of Apple’s clever AirTag possession trackers. Using a Bluetooth connection to your iPhone, these will help you locate lost items they are attached to and can even use the location of millions of other iPhones to help you track down dropped keys or a misplaced bag. Our reviewer said : “The AirTag is incredibly cheap for what it is, and it works like an absolute charm. For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make.”

Apple iMac M1 (2021, pink, 8GB RAM, 256GB): Was £1,449, now £1,149, Amazon.co.uk

This deal sees the current-generation Apple iMac reduced by 21 per cent. Offered in pink, this is the iMac with Apple’s speedy M1 processor, along with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of solid-state storage and four Thunderbolt/USB-C ports. The iMac comes with a matching mouse and keyboard, complete with Touch ID fingerprint reader for logging in and making online purchases with Apple Pay.

Apple iMac M1 (blue, 8GB RAM, 512GB): Was £1,649, now £1,467.97, Amazon.co.uk

Another iMac M1 deal at Amazon, but this time for a blue model with twice the storage of the previous example, up from 256GB to 512GB. There’s the same 8GB of RAM, and this is also the model of M1 iMac with two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, instead of just two, as it fitted to the entry-level model.

Apple AirPods max, silver: Was £549.99, now £429, Amazon.co.uk

This deal sees a 22 per cent discount on Apple’s flagship headphones, the AirPods max. Introduced in late-2020, the AirPods max offer greater noise cancellation and improved sound quality over the smaller AirPods Pro (was £239, now £184, Amazon.co.uk ), with our reviewer describing them as “an astonishing achievement”.

Battery life is stated as 20 hours and the headphones charge via an included USB-to-Lightning cable; like other models of AirPods, the max use Apple’s H1 chip to quickly pair with iPhones, iPads and Macs. The headphones come with a matching magnetic case in the box.

Mac mini, 256GB SSD, 8GB rAM: Was £699, now £622.97, Amazon.co.uk

The 2020 Mac mini is the first Mac mini desktop computer to use Apple’s M1 chip. According to Apple, the CPU is three times faster and the GPU offers even better graphics, while the machine learning is improved by 15 times. There’s also an advanced cooling system, helping to sustain its breakthrough performance. We haven’t seen the price drop this low since March 18, when its price was slashed to £550 for one day only. Expect bigger discounts closer to Prime Day, but this is already a very good deal.

Apple MagSafe battery pack for iPhone 12/13: Was £99, now £81.03, Amazon.co.uk

This handy battery pack from Apple uses the company’s magnetic MagSafe technology to snap to the back of an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, then wirelessly charge its battery. This can be used with any model of iPhone 12 and 13, from the small mini all the way up to the pro max. This Amazon deals sees the price cut from £99 to just over £80, and it’s in stock now for free next-day delivery – providing you are an Amazon Prime member.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple deals?

Sadly, yes. You need to be a Prime subscriber to take part in the Apple Prime Day sales. It’s not called Prime Day for any old reason.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

Savvy shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription yet will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial . This will still gain you access to the sale. If you sign up for the free trial today, you’ll gain access to both the early Prime Day deals and the Prime Day event itself because a free trial lasts 30 days. Once you’re all done shopping, just cancel your membership and you won’t be charged. Thank us later.

What to expect from Prime Day Apple deals in 2022?

Nothing is off the cards when it comes to Prime Day sales, and that goes for the typically sale-averse tech juggernaut Apple as well. Expect to see pretty much every device in the Apple ecosystem on sale, including iPhones , iPads , Apple Watches , AirPods pro earbuds and even AirTags on sale.

With Apple recently unveiling a new MacBook air and MacBook pro with an M2 chip, set to launch this month and next, we’re now expecting to see some price cuts on the current 2020 MacBook air, which is already on sale (£919, Amazon.co.uk ). You can read our MacBook pro M2 review if you’re intrigued.

The big question is, will newer devices like the latest iPhone 13 pro and iPhone SE , the fifth-generation M1 iPad air or even the latest Mac Studio go on sale? While we don’t expect the Mac studio to get any discounts, considering Amazon doesn’t sell the desktop computer itself, we’re quietly confident about the rest.

Last year, for example, we saw the new iPhone 12 pro get a sweet price cut, so don’t be surprised if the 13 gets one too. In fact, the current iPhone 13 mini (£629, Amazon.co.uk ) has been on sale at Amazon since January.

Last year’s best Apple deals in the UK

There’s no better way to predict what kind of discounts we’ll see in the sale than by simply winding back the clock and looking at last year’s Prime Day offers on Apple gadgets.

The 2021 sale saw shoppers save a massive £140 on the iPhone 12 (£779, Amazon.co.uk ), with Amazon cutting it down from £849 to just £709 last year. Expect similar price cuts for the iPhone 13.

We also saw the Apple Watch series 6 (£329.29, Amazon.co.uk ) get a generous price cut, taking it down from £379 to £329. With a new Apple Watch out, expect both the older model and the current one to get a nice discount.

Those looking for a new MacBook should also keep their eyes peeled this Prime Day, seeing as the 13in Apple MacBook pro with M1 chip (£1,179.97, Amazon.co.uk ) received a £147 price cut, taking the price down to £1,152 last year.

Whatever it is you’re looking for this Prime Day, it’s going to be a great time to pick up a new Apple device.

How to get the best deals

There’s only one place you need to be this Prime Day if you want to get the best Apple deals, and that’s by sitting yourself down on this page and watching as it updates in real-time with glorious new offers. Bookmark it now and come back as we get closer to the big day itself. It will be your one-stop shop for all the best iPad deals , AirPods deals and more.

But that’s not all. We’ll also be running a round-the-clock liveblog during the whole shebang, bringing you the best lightning deals and biggest discounts on all the hottest items. You won’t want to miss it.

Amazon reportedly changes prices 2.5 million times a day, including the RRP. The worst thing that could happen is thinking you’ve found a good Prime Day deal, only to realise the discount wasn’t as great as Amazon made it out to be. We’d recommend adding products you’re interested in buying on Prime Day to your wish list now so that you can see how much it changes in price between now and the shopping bonanza itself in July.

