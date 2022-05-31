Amazon Prime Day Apple 2022: Dates and best deals to expect on AirPods, Watch and iPhones

Can you hear that? It’s the rumble rumble of Amazon Prime Day . It’s the whisper in the wind of deals, deals, deals. It’s the sound of the second biggest shopping event of the year (sorry Jeff), chugging along, getting closer and closer.

That’s right, bargain hunters, the two-day shopping bonanza is thumping on the door, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re not going to want to miss it.

While it’s difficult to know which Apple devices exactly will be in the Prime Day sales this year – Amazon keeps those hush hush until the big day itself – we expect to see AirPods , Apple Watches , iPhones , MacBooks , iPads and more receive a healthy discount.

Of course, it’s not just Apple deals you’re going to be able to sink your teeth into this Prime Day. General tech products , such as robot vacuum cleaners , laptops and Bluetooth speakers are also expected to go on sale, as well as homeware , appliances , fashion and more.

As usual, your IndyBest shopping experts will be here with you every step of the way, filtering out the junk to bring you the finest deals on offer. Want to know when Prime Day starts this year and what Apple deals to expect? We’ve got you covered.

Read more:

When will Prime Day Apple deals begin?

Amazon Prime Day is back baby, and it’s making a return to its usual July slot. In 2020, it was held in October due to the global pandemic, and last year, Amazon held the sale in June, citing transportation concerns and the impact of the Olympics.

While we don’t have a concrete date just yet, Amazon has confirmed that it will be taking place in July this year. It usually takes place on Monday and Tuesday, sometime in the middle of the month. In 2019, Prime Day began on 15 July, and in 2018, it started on 16 July. We can’t say for certain when exactly it could take place, but we’re currently eyeing up an 11 July or an 18 July start date.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple deals?

Sadly, yes. You need to be a Prime subscriber to take part in the Apple Prime Day sales. It’s not called Prime Day for any old reason.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

Savvy shoppers will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial . This still gains you access to the sale, but you’ll want to do this at the start of July, however, because it only lasts 30 days. Once you’re all done shopping, just cancel your membership and you won’t be charged. Thank us later.

What to expect from Prime Day Apple deals in 2022?

Nothing is off the cards when it comes to Prime Day sales, and that goes for the typically sale-averse tech juggernaut Apple as well. Expect to see pretty much every device in the Apple ecosystem on sale, including iPhones , iPads , Apple Watches , AirPods pro earbuds and even AirTags on sale.

The big question is, will newer devices like the latest iPhone 13 pro and iPhone SE , the fifth-generation M1 iPad air or even the latest Mac Studio go on sale? We’re quietly confident. Last year, we saw the new iPhone 12 pro get a sweet price cut, so don’t be surprised if the 13 gets one too.

Last year’s best Apple deals in the UK

There’s no better way to predict what kind of discounts we’ll see in the sale than by simply winding back the clock and looking at last year’s Prime Day offers on Apple gadgets.

The 2021 sale saw the price of Apple’s AirPods pro plummet to a low of £187.99, down from £249. The pros are on sale right now (£189, Amazon.co.uk ), but we’re expecting this to drop even further during Prime Day, considering they’re almost three years old and a second-gen AirPods pro are heavily rumoured to arrive this autumn.

Shoppers were also able to save a massive £140 on the iPhone 12 (£639, Amazon.co.uk ), with Amazon cutting it down from £849 to just £709 last year. Expect similar price cuts for the iPhone 13.

We also saw the Apple Watch series 6 (£335.85, Amazon.co.uk ) get a generous price cut, taking it down from £379 to £329. With a new Apple Watch out, expect both the older model and the current one to get a nice discount.

Those looking for a new MacBook should also keep their eyes peeled this Prime Day, seeing as the 13in Apple MacBook pro with M1 chip (£1,129.97, Amazon.co.uk ) received a £147 price cut, taking the price down to £1,152.

Whatever it is you’re looking for this Prime Day, it’s going to be a great time to pick up a new Apple device.

How to get the best deals

There’s only one place you need to be this Prime Day if you want to get the best Apple deals, and that’s by sitting yourself down on this page and watching as it updates in real-time with glorious new offers. Bookmark it now and come back as we get closer to the big day itself. It will be your one-stop shop for all the best iPad deals , AirPods deals and more.

But that’s not all. We’ll also be running a round-the-clock liveblog during the whole shebang, bringing you the best lightning deals and biggest discounts on all the hottest items. You won’t want to miss it.

Amazon reportedly changes prices 2.5 million times a day, including the RRP. The worst thing that could happen is thinking you’ve found a good Prime Day deal, only to realise the discount wasn’t as great as Amazon made it out to be. We’d recommend adding products you’re interested in buying on Prime Day to your wish list now so that you can see how much it changes in price between now and the shopping bonanza itself in July.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on AirPods, iPhones and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Expert insight on what to expect, how to get the best deals and confirmed dates

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals to expect – We’re predicting huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to watch, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to know this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals based on this year’s releases and last year’s top sellers

Best Amazon device deals to watch out for this Prime Day – The tech giant offers huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the latest insight

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers to expect – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share our predictions for this year’s sales event

The fitness deals to expect this Prime Day – From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings and Nutribullets, here’s everything you need to kow

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re expecting some serious price cuts in the booze department

The top laptop discounts to know for Prime Day 2022 – We’re predicting some big savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals to expect – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly