ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Amazon Prime Day Apple 2022: Dates and best deals to expect on AirPods, Watch and iPhones

By Alex Lee
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SEpjL_0foWoNYF00

Can you hear that? It’s the rumble rumble of Amazon Prime Day . It’s the whisper in the wind of deals, deals, deals. It’s the sound of the second biggest shopping event of the year (sorry Jeff), chugging along, getting closer and closer.

That’s right, bargain hunters, the two-day shopping bonanza is thumping on the door, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re not going to want to miss it.

While it’s difficult to know which Apple devices exactly will be in the Prime Day sales this year – Amazon keeps those hush hush until the big day itself – we expect to see AirPods , Apple Watches , iPhones , MacBooks , iPads and more receive a healthy discount.

Of course, it’s not just Apple deals you’re going to be able to sink your teeth into this Prime Day. General tech products , such as robot vacuum cleaners , laptops and Bluetooth speakers are also expected to go on sale, as well as homeware , appliances , fashion and more.

As usual, your IndyBest shopping experts will be here with you every step of the way, filtering out the junk to bring you the finest deals on offer. Want to know when Prime Day starts this year and what Apple deals to expect? We’ve got you covered.

Read more:

When will Prime Day Apple deals begin?

Amazon Prime Day is back baby, and it’s making a return to its usual July slot. In 2020, it was held in October due to the global pandemic, and last year, Amazon held the sale in June, citing transportation concerns and the impact of the Olympics.

While we don’t have a concrete date just yet, Amazon has confirmed that it will be taking place in July this year. It usually takes place on Monday and Tuesday, sometime in the middle of the month. In 2019, Prime Day began on 15 July, and in 2018, it started on 16 July. We can’t say for certain when exactly it could take place, but we’re currently eyeing up an 11 July or an 18 July start date.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple deals?

Sadly, yes. You need to be a Prime subscriber to take part in the Apple Prime Day sales. It’s not called Prime Day for any old reason.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

Savvy shoppers will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial . This still gains you access to the sale, but you’ll want to do this at the start of July, however, because it only lasts 30 days. Once you’re all done shopping, just cancel your membership and you won’t be charged. Thank us later.

What to expect from Prime Day Apple deals in 2022?

Nothing is off the cards when it comes to Prime Day sales, and that goes for the typically sale-averse tech juggernaut Apple as well. Expect to see pretty much every device in the Apple ecosystem on sale, including iPhones , iPads , Apple Watches , AirPods pro earbuds and even AirTags on sale.

The big question is, will newer devices like the latest iPhone 13 pro and iPhone SE , the fifth-generation M1 iPad air or even the latest Mac Studio go on sale? We’re quietly confident. Last year, we saw the new iPhone 12 pro get a sweet price cut, so don’t be surprised if the 13 gets one too.

Last year’s best Apple deals in the UK

There’s no better way to predict what kind of discounts we’ll see in the sale than by simply winding back the clock and looking at last year’s Prime Day offers on Apple gadgets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHW7L_0foWoNYF00

The 2021 sale saw the price of Apple’s AirPods pro plummet to a low of £187.99, down from £249. The pros are on sale right now (£189, Amazon.co.uk ), but we’re expecting this to drop even further during Prime Day, considering they’re almost three years old and a second-gen AirPods pro are heavily rumoured to arrive this autumn.

Shoppers were also able to save a massive £140 on the iPhone 12 (£639, Amazon.co.uk ), with Amazon cutting it down from £849 to just £709 last year. Expect similar price cuts for the iPhone 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APm0s_0foWoNYF00

We also saw the Apple Watch series 6 (£335.85, Amazon.co.uk ) get a generous price cut, taking it down from £379 to £329. With a new Apple Watch out, expect both the older model and the current one to get a nice discount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NaQSW_0foWoNYF00

Those looking for a new MacBook should also keep their eyes peeled this Prime Day, seeing as the 13in Apple MacBook pro with M1 chip (£1,129.97, Amazon.co.uk ) received a £147 price cut, taking the price down to £1,152.

Whatever it is you’re looking for this Prime Day, it’s going to be a great time to pick up a new Apple device.

How to get the best deals

There’s only one place you need to be this Prime Day if you want to get the best Apple deals, and that’s by sitting yourself down on this page and watching as it updates in real-time with glorious new offers. Bookmark it now and come back as we get closer to the big day itself. It will be your one-stop shop for all the best iPad deals , AirPods deals and more.

But that’s not all. We’ll also be running a round-the-clock liveblog during the whole shebang, bringing you the best lightning deals and biggest discounts on all the hottest items. You won’t want to miss it.

Amazon reportedly changes prices 2.5 million times a day, including the RRP. The worst thing that could happen is thinking you’ve found a good Prime Day deal, only to realise the discount wasn’t as great as Amazon made it out to be. We’d recommend adding products you’re interested in buying on Prime Day to your wish list now so that you can see how much it changes in price between now and the shopping bonanza itself in July.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on AirPods, iPhones and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Expert insight on what to expect, how to get the best deals and confirmed dates

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals to expect – We’re predicting huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to watch, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to know this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals based on this year’s releases and last year’s top sellers

Best Amazon device deals to watch out for this Prime Day – The tech giant offers huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the latest insight

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers to expect – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share our predictions for this year’s sales event

The fitness deals to expect this Prime Day – From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings and Nutribullets, here’s everything you need to kow

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re expecting some serious price cuts in the booze department

The top laptop discounts to know for Prime Day 2022 – We’re predicting some big savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals to expect – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly

Comments / 2

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

This is how to tell if someone is secretly watching you on your iPhone

In the age of advanced technology, many smartphone users have a fear of being watched. There are ways to tell if your privacy has been compromised especially if you use an iPhone. Find my. Apple devices have built-in location tracking features that can let certain people see your location. Realizing...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airpods#Apple Products#Airpods Watch#Apple Watches#Macbooks#Bluetooth#Indybest
CNET

Please, Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache

Whether you have a Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 or another Android smartphone, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This data makes up your cookies and cache, and it can often be helpful. It keeps you logged into your accounts and loads frequently visited sites faster, for example.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
The Independent

The Independent

680K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy