ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendship, IN

Bridge project begins June 1 on S.R. 62 over Laughery Creek near Friendship

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc. plans to begin work next week on a $2.5 million superstructure replacement project at the State Road 62...

wrbiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRBI Radio

Area sees noticeable improvement in April jobless rates

SOUTHEASTERN IN — All four area counties saw a big drop in unemployment rates in April. According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Franklin and Decatur counties checked in at 1.8 % while Ripley and Dearborn counties were at 1.9 % last month. Franklin County dropped from 2.6...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

One person hospitalized after two-vehicle collision in Ripley County

RIPLEY COUNTY, IN — Several agencies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the area of County Road 800 South and Benham Road in Ripley County just before 8:00 Tuesday morning. One of the vehicles was on its top when first responders arrived. Five people were injured, with one person...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Ripley County, IN
Traffic
Ripley County, IN
Government
City
Friendship, IN
County
Ripley County, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
WRBI Radio

Health officer provides food safety tips for Memorial Day weekend

— With Memorial Day weekend coming up, a reminder to properly prepare for those get-togethers with family and friends. Ripley and Franklin County Health Officer Dr. David Welsh says food safety is job one. “It’s one thing when you cook for yourself and you’re familiar with things but when you’re...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Phyllis Sue McGownd, 53, Lawrenceburg

Phyllis Sue (Oakley) McGownd, 53, of Lawrenceburg passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Dearborn. Phyllis was born on Friday, June 28, 1968 in Lawrenceburg; daughter of Robert and Marjorie (Snelling) Oakley. Phyllis was former Director of Merchants Bank. She was a member of the PTA and was involved with Lawrenceburg 4-H, children’s activities, and soccer mom. She enjoyed crafts, gardening, flowers, and loved swimming.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Milan’s Langferman named IASP District 10 High School Principal of the Year

MILAN, IN — Milan High School Principal Ryan Langferman has been named 2022 Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) District 10 High School Principal of the Year. District 10 is made up of Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Hancock, Jennings, Ripley, Rush, Shelby, and Union counties. The IASP will recognize...
MILAN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#State Road 62#Indot
WRBI Radio

Nationwide alert issued for missing Versailles teen

VERSAILLES, IN — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has issued an alert for 15-year-old Cheyenne Wood, who is missing from Versailles. She was last seen Monday, May 16. Wood is described as a white female with blond hair and blue eyes, 5 foot 5, and 130...
VERSAILLES, IN
WRBI Radio

Boys track regional yields two local champs and other state qualifiers

There was no postseason baseball, softball nor girls tennis Thursday, but there was boys track and field. At the Greenfield-Central Regional, it wasn’t a good scoring night for the local teams. Franklin County placed the highest in eighth with 20 points. Center Grove took home the team title with 137. Columbus North came in second with 84.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Janet K. Postel, 74, Brookville

Janet K. Postel, age 74 of Brookville, Indiana died Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at her residence in Brookville. Born March 1, 1948 in Covington, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Goodloe & Allene (Kendall) Combs. On November 21, 1970 she was united in marriage to John D. ‘Jack’ Postel, and he preceded her in death on March 22, 2020.
BROOKVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Traffic stop for lack of vehicle registration leads to drug arrest

WAYNE COUNTY, IN — A traffic stop in Liberty late Tuesday night that was prompted by a missing license plate led to the arrest of an Indianapolis man. A Trooper at the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post was patrolling in the area of Main and Pierce streets in Liberty when he stopped a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado for not having a plate displayed on the rear of the truck.
LIBERTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WRBI Radio

Two arrests made in Rising Sun stolen vehicle case

— Several agencies played a part in the arrest of two people following a multi-county police chase. It all began when a 2016 Buick passenger car was stolen from a gas station and convenience store in Rising Sun Tuesday around 3:43 pm. Aurora Police officers spotted the vehicle a few...
RISING SUN, IN
WRBI Radio

IHSAA Softball Sectional Pairings and Results through Wednesday

(Updated at 3 pm Thursday, May 26.) Here are the IHSAA 2022 Softball Sectional pairings and results involving area teams through Wednesday, May 25. Coverage schools are in bold. All dates and times have been confirmed by the host schools. 4A-14 at Bloomington North (6 teams) G1: Columbus North 10,...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

IATCCC Academic All-State

Several area athletes earned Academic All-State First Team honors by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches. Batesville- Lily Meyer, Kyler Daulton and Benjamin Moster. East Central- Christian Garrison. Greensburg- Emily Mangels and Matthew Stewart. Lawrenceburg- Alyson Galey and Grace Schmidt. Rushville- Ashton Reece and Jonathan Starke. South...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Obituary for George Lee Rohrig Jr.

George Lee Rohrig Jr., 69, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home in Greensburg, IN. George was born on August 12, 1952, at home in Versailles, IN. He was the oldest son of Iris (Steele) and George L. Rohrig Sr. George learned to work on cars at...
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Mervin Ahrens, 92, Batesville

Mervin A. Ahrens, 92, of Batesville passed away at 5:45am, Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Margaret Mary Community Hospital in Batesville. He was born near Batesville on September 16, 1929 the son of August and Arietta Kramer Ahrens. He was married to Marjorie Meyer on July 25, 1953 and his wife of 68 years survives. Other survivors include one son David (Brenda) Ahrens of Batesville; three daughters Melinda Ahrens of Bright, Cindy (Jim) Simon of Osgood, and Susanne (Dustin) Prewitt of Columbus; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ervin, sisters Gertrude Linville, Betty Siebert, and Wilma Meyer; granddaughter Chelsa Simon, and his great-grandson Chase Aaron Carroll. Mervin was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was one of the most loyal, genuine, caring, and hardworking man that God ever put on this Earth. Mr. Ahrens was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, serving from May 22, 1951 through April 30, 1953. For service to his country Mervin received the Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. In civilian life Mervin was a lifelong farmer and his farm was recently recognized with a Hoosier Homestead Award. He had also worked as a part time carpenter, was employed with the Union Furniture factory in Batesville, and also drove for the Dunbar & Bultman dairy in Osgood. Mervin was a life member of the Adams Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 27 at 11am at the Adams Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Booster officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles and from 10am until time of services Friday at the church. Memorials may be given to the church in care of the funeral home.
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

ISP investigating Jennings County Jail inmate’s death

— Detectives from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were called Thursday morning to investigate the death of an inmate at the Jennings County Jail. Shortly after 7:30 am, Corrections Officers with the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office found 35-year-old Sandra Ray of North Vernon unresponsive in her cell. Corrections Officers...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Laurel woman gets 10 years after pleading guilty to drug dealing charge

DECATUR COUNTY, IN — A Laurel woman was sentenced Wednesday in Decatur Superior Court after pleading guilty in late March to Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 2 felony). Based on a plea agreement, Traci Lynn Minniear was sentenced by Judge Matthew Bailey to 10 years, eight of which will be served in prison while the remaining two years will be served on home detention.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy