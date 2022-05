An Archbold, Ohio man was sentenced on May 23, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office. Scott Burris, II, 32, previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence, Assault, and Felonious Assault. He caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member and he caused or attempted to cause physical harm to two individuals.

ARCHBOLD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO