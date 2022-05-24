ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Columbia man who died in stabbing identified

By WACH FOX News Staff
wach.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is releasing the...

wach.com

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Georgia man dead after steering car into a pond in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a single-car crash that claimed the life of a Georgia man. According to the Aiken County Coroner's Office, on May 29 around 6:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of Ascauga Lake Road, a 2004 Toyota Sequoia SUV was traveling north when the vehicle veered to the left, running off the road, driving through a fence, and landed in a pond.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
wach.com

Sheriff to hold press conference on 6-year-old killed in drive-by

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sheriff Leroy Ravenell will be holding a press conference on May 29 to discuss updates in the case of Winston Hunter, the 6-year-old who was killed in a drive-by shooting. Officials say the conference will be held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse. Currently, Orangeburg...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Missing juvenile found dead in Williamsburg County pond

A missing juvenile was found dead Friday evening in Williamsburg County. Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office said the juvenile left their home around 5:43 p.m. yesterday, heading toward Mill Dam Road. Deputies found the subject's clothes at a pond near McClary Road. Crews called for a Dive Team, which found the...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Bond denied for SC man after puppy found with paws screwed to door

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A bond was denied to a man charged with ill-treatment of animals after deputies found a 5-month-old puppy with its paws screwed to a bathroom door in February. Tyler Jerdo was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and escape, in addition to the...
UNION COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
wach.com

Events happening in Midlands on Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Memorial day is here and events are happening throughout the Midlands, Here are some events we found that may be helpful for you and your family. RAISE THE COLORS: A MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE RUN, 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Savage Craft Ale Works, 430 Center Street, West Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Police: One person in custody, another sought in fatal shooting

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One person is in custody and another is wanted after a man was shot and killed Thursday morning. According to the Sumter County Police Department, the body of Laquinton Donell Laster, 36, was found before 8:30 a.m. Thursday outside of a vacant house on South Sumter Street.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia's recreational swim season begins Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia's outdoor pools and splash pads/spray pools will begin Saturday, May 28, the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department announced. Both the Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on opening day, May 28, and from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 29.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wach.com

Surge of travelers at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — More than six thousand flights have been canceled globally since Friday - causing a headache for travelers. Fortunately, travelers in the Midlands weren’t seriously impacted. “No issues for us, not at all,” said Mikayla Tjeerdsma who is traveling for the holiday. With...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Fort Mill beats Lexington for 5A softball state crown

(WACH)- In a winner-take-all game three at Blythewood High School, it was the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets who bested the Lexington Wildcats 4-2 to win the 5A softball state championship. The Yellow Jackets got up early and though the Wildcats did their best to fight back, it wasn't enough. Lexington,...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Beautiful Memorial Day weekend across the SC Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After a cloudy and unsettled work week, we have paid our dues!. We'll have a lot more sunshine and dry weather for the weekend. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s, right around normal for this time of the year. If you're hitting...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Here is what's open, or closed, on Memorial Day in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Memorial Day may be known for offering different types of deals and sales for shoppers, but it's also a federal holiday. This means many organizations will observe it and not open their doors to the public. These stores, businesses, and agencies will not be open...
POLITICS
wach.com

Gray Collegiate holds final practice ahead of game three

(WACH)- The Gray Collegiate baseball team is going for history on Saturday night. In a decisive game three, the War Eagles will play Andrew Jackson for the 2A state title. It would be the first state championship in program history. "I think it's gonna come down to the battery," head...
KERSHAW, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy