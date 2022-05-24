Columbia man who died in stabbing identified

AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a single-car crash that claimed the life of a Georgia man. According to the Aiken County Coroner's Office, on May 29 around 6:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of Ascauga Lake Road, a 2004 Toyota Sequoia SUV was traveling north when the vehicle veered to the left, running off the road, driving through a fence, and landed in a pond.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO