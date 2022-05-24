Columbia man who died in stabbing identified

AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a single-car crash that claimed the life of a Georgia man. According to the Aiken County Coroner's Office, on May 29 around 6:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of Ascauga Lake Road, a 2004 Toyota Sequoia SUV was traveling north when the vehicle veered to the left, running off the road, driving through a fence, and landed in a pond.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A third suspect being sought in the shooting death of Winston Hunter was taken into custody early Monday. According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Michael Lloyd was taken into custody without incident around 2 a.m. in Ontario, New York. “We had law enforcement...
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A judge denied bond on all charges Sunday morning for a suspect named in the shooting of an 8-year-old in Florence County. Deputies were gathered Saturday in the area of Old River Road in Florence County in response to someone randomly shooting at cars from the woods.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sheriff Leroy Ravenell will be holding a press conference on May 29 to discuss updates in the case of Winston Hunter, the 6-year-old who was killed in a drive-by shooting. Officials say the conference will be held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse. Currently, Orangeburg...
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision happened in Richland County, Friday, May 26. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Police: One person in custody, another sought in fatal shooting. Trooper Tyler Tidwell states the collision happened at 11:20 p.m. on Percival...
A missing juvenile was found dead Friday evening in Williamsburg County. Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office said the juvenile left their home around 5:43 p.m. yesterday, heading toward Mill Dam Road. Deputies found the subject's clothes at a pond near McClary Road. Crews called for a Dive Team, which found the...
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A bond was denied to a man charged with ill-treatment of animals after deputies found a 5-month-old puppy with its paws screwed to a bathroom door in February. Tyler Jerdo was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and escape, in addition to the...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Memorial day is here and events are happening throughout the Midlands, Here are some events we found that may be helpful for you and your family. RAISE THE COLORS: A MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE RUN, 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Savage Craft Ale Works, 430 Center Street, West Columbia.
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One person is in custody and another is wanted after a man was shot and killed Thursday morning. According to the Sumter County Police Department, the body of Laquinton Donell Laster, 36, was found before 8:30 a.m. Thursday outside of a vacant house on South Sumter Street.
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Just days before Memorial Day, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department got a special honor. They were named a Purple Heart Agency. That honor just shows their level of commitment to veterans all across our community. “Richland County, city of Columbia has always been said...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia's outdoor pools and splash pads/spray pools will begin Saturday, May 28, the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department announced. Both the Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on opening day, May 28, and from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 29.
COLUMBIA, SC — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and state representatives are demanding parents take accountability for their firearms and their children as guns are now the leading cause of death in children in the nation. “A parent needs to be a parent, know what’s in their child’s book...
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — More than six thousand flights have been canceled globally since Friday - causing a headache for travelers. Fortunately, travelers in the Midlands weren’t seriously impacted. “No issues for us, not at all,” said Mikayla Tjeerdsma who is traveling for the holiday. With...
(WACH)- In a winner-take-all game three at Blythewood High School, it was the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets who bested the Lexington Wildcats 4-2 to win the 5A softball state championship. The Yellow Jackets got up early and though the Wildcats did their best to fight back, it wasn't enough. Lexington,...
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After a cloudy and unsettled work week, we have paid our dues!. We'll have a lot more sunshine and dry weather for the weekend. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s, right around normal for this time of the year. If you're hitting...
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Memorial Day may be known for offering different types of deals and sales for shoppers, but it's also a federal holiday. This means many organizations will observe it and not open their doors to the public. These stores, businesses, and agencies will not be open...
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Skies in the Midlands have gotten a little drier, just in time for the holiday!. Memorial Day still has a slight chance of showers in the afternoon and evening, but they will be very isolated. For most of the day, we will be dry. Temperatures will...
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Sunshine has taken hold of the Midlands for Saturday and plans on sticking around for a little bit longer. Sunday will see plenty of sunshine as well. By the afternoon, only a couple of clouds will bubble up - nothing to block out the sunshine. For...
(WACH)- The Gray Collegiate baseball team is going for history on Saturday night. In a decisive game three, the War Eagles will play Andrew Jackson for the 2A state title. It would be the first state championship in program history. "I think it's gonna come down to the battery," head...
