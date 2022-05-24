ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Dismal Voter Turnout Expected for Primary Runoff Election Tuesday

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANGELO – With three very important local runoff races today in the GOP Primary Runoff election in Tom Green County, only about two out of ten registered voters will bother to cast a ballot. Polls are open in 18 locations around the county from 7 a.m. to...

sanangelolive.com

Comments / 1

Click2Houston.com

Decision 2022: Primary election runoff race results

Races not settled with a majority vote in the March 2022 Primary election were sent to a runoff election held on Tuesday, May 24. Votes have been cast across Texas in runoff races for statewide positions, congressional seats, and local county offices. Winners move on to the general election on November 8, 2022.
KTRE

Bush no match for Paxton in AG runoff; more election results

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Republicans resoundingly approved Ken Paxton as their candidate, giving him 67% of the vote on election night. Paxton received 385,673 votes to George P. Bush’s 185,860. He will face a democratic challenger in November. either Joe Jaworski or Rochelle Garza. Likewise, incumbent Railroad Commissioner...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

How Lane Carter Won

SAN ANGELO, TX — Lane Carter won the race for the Republican nomination for Tom Green County Judge Tuesday night after an arduous seven-month campaign that began with four candidates in the race. Carter was the last man standing. How did he do it?. Two years ago, then-Councilman Lane...
SAN ANGELO, TX
ValleyCentral

Cuellar calls victory over Cisneros in primary runoff

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Newly updated numbers from the Secretary of State’s office shows Representative Henry Cuellar will narrowly ahead of Jessica Cisneros in Texas’ 28th Congressional District race. According to the Secretary of State’s office, all 282 precincts have reported. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is vying to be the Democratic nominee and wants to […]
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Primary Runoff State Results: Paxton, Garza, Collier Secure Wins

Texas voters on Tuesday decided the party nominations for several state and local races coming up on Nov. 8. Texas voters had to decide who they wanted to run for attorney general and land commissioner on both the Democratic and Republican tickets and chose Rochelle Garza and Ken Paxton. Republicans...
TEXAS STATE
myrgv.com

Vallejo ahead of Ramirez by 23 votes with 100% of precincts reporting

The dust still had not settled as of Wednesday afternoon in the Democratic runoff for congressional District 15. Progressive Democrat Michelle Vallejo held on to a 23-vote lead early into Wednesday morning. With all of the polling locations reporting to the Texas Secretary of State, Vallejo held 6,043 votes to...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE!: Republican Tom Green County Judge Candidate Lane Carter

Tom Green County Republican Judge Candidate Lane Carter joins the LIVE! crew on LIVE!. Also, news from Gov. Greg Abbott in Uvalde, a police chase that shut down the southbound lanes of Bryant in San Angelo, and more last nights election coverage. Subscribe to the LIVE! Daily. The LIVE! Daily...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

5 races to watch on Election Day in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Tuesday is Election Day once more in Texas. This time around, voters are deciding who will win the primary runoffs and represent each party in November. It's the political equivalent to Game 7. Here's a rundown of the five key races to watch Tuesday night: 1. Republican runoff for Texas attorney generalOne of the most contentious races is the Republican runoff for attorney general. Two-term incumbent Ken Paxton is being challenged by George P. Bush, the Texas Land Commissioner. Paxton has played up his endorsement by former President Donald Trump and has called Bush too liberal. Bush, on the other...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Will Texas get a red flag law?

AUSTIN, Texas — So-called red flag laws exist in 19 states and the District of Columbia. They permit police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves, with the idea that such a law could prevent a suicide or an attack.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

How some key Texas primary runoff races are shaping up

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Election Day is Tuesday and there are a number of key races in the Republican and Democratic primary runoffs.  One of the most contentious battles is being fought in the Republican runoff for Texas Attorney General.  Ken Paxton, the two-term incumbent, had a big lead over George P. Bush, the current Texas Land Commissioner, 65% to 23% in the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll last month, and a much smaller lead, 41-35% in the Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler poll last week. Paxton has called Bush too liberal, and the Attorney General won the endorsement from former...
TEXAS STATE
