Dismal Voter Turnout Expected for Primary Runoff Election Tuesday

UVALDE – Governor Greg Abbott provided an update on the state’s ongoing response Wednesday evening to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Following a briefing with federal, state, and local officials, the Governor was joined at the press conference by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, Senator John Cornyn, Senator Ted Cruz, Attorney General Ken Paxton, State Senator Roland Gutierrez, State Representative Tracy King, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw, Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell, and other state and local officials.
Comments / 1