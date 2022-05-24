ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

738 Heather Stone Loop

themunchonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article3BR/2.5BA EOG Townhome in Crain Summit (Glen Burnie) - Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end of group townhome in gated community in the heart of Glen Burnie. Located just off Crain Highway, convenient to...

www.themunchonline.com

Comments / 0

themunchonline.com

2309 Sandy Walk Way

Rivers Edge Piney Orchard - Rivers Edge Piney Orchard end unit garage townhome. Home has 3 finished levels with eat in kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Rear deck off of kitchen. Primary Bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower and walk in closet. Family room with new carpet gas fireplace and walk out to rear yard. Pets on a case by case basis pet deposit is $1000.00. Great community features walking /jogging trails, tot lots, community center, swimming pool, tennis court & much more. Easy access to Rt-32, NSA, Fort Meade, Columbia, Shopping Centers, Marc train and BWI Airport, Restaurants and much more. TO APPLY PLEASE GO TO WWW.BLOCKINGERPROERTYMANAGEMENT.COM.
ODENTON, MD
themunchonline.com

5127 Westland Blvd

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Townhome with Parking Pad! - Beautiful 4 bedroom brick townhome with parking pad conveniently located near UMBC, 695 and 95! Comfortable interior features neutral wall-to-wall carpeting and tons of natural light throughout the spacious living area. Separate dining room leads to the kitchen boasting generous storage and access to the rear yard with parking pad! Upper level includes 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans for added comfort and a shared full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Fully finished basement has an additional bedroom, full bath, and convenient washer/dryer!
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Weekly

Annapolis Seafood Markets Closes Doors

With a complete lack of fanfare, Annapolis Seafood Markets on Forest Drive made the announcement May 15 on its iconic roadside sign, complete with flashing lights and a red crab above it, on which it had announced its daily specials for decades. The message: “THANK YOU FOR 40 WONDERFUL YEARS. GONE FISHING.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
themunchonline.com

747 Azalea Drive

Beautiful & updated 3BR 2.5BA end unit town home - Very well maintained 2 level 3BR 2.5BA end unit townhome in the sought-after Regent Square community features a main level with stainless kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, wood flooring, formal dining room, large living room with exit to rear fenced yard and a powder room. The upper-level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a large master bedroom. Close to metro, 270, Rockville Town Center, Pike & Rose, park, tennis courts, bank and places to eat. Come join the fun at Regent Square! Richard Montgomery, Julius West and College Gardens. NO PETS.
ROCKVILLE, MD
themunchonline.com

8052 Red Hook Street

GREAT LOCATION!! Stunning 3BD/3.5BA luxury 4-level townhouse! - NEAR NEW LUXURY TH built by Lennar in 2018. ENJOY the Floor to ceiling windows let the light pour into this gorgeous, open-floor plan with oversized kitchen island, gas range, tile backsplash, and balcony. Primary bedroom with en-suite primary bath with spa-like tile shower and dual vanity. Top level loft with bonus room, bedroom and bath plus fantastic ROOFTOP DECK!! Two car garage. Amenities in community include club house, outdoor pool, fitness center, tot lot and beautiful landscaping. Right by Shady Grove METRO!
DERWOOD, MD
themunchonline.com

2500 North Van Dorn St #310

Gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo w/utilities, pet friendly, and amenities galore! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo with utilities included! This beautiful unit features a spacious and bright living area with wooden floors. Step out to a private balcony, eat-in kitchen with granite countertop, ceramic tile backsplash, appliances, and multiple cabinets for extra storage. Newly updated, fully tiled bath with tub/shower combo. Located in Alexandria/Arlington area next to I-395 near Bradlee Shopping Center & Shirlington Village/Dog parks. 12 minutes from the White House, 5 minutes from Pentagon Mall & Metro. 10 minutes from Old Town Alexandria. Across the street from historic Fort Ward Park with civil war cannons and bunkers (great place for runs and dog walks). There are plenty of general parking + parking garage attached, a bus stop with direct access to Pentagon out front of the building, New washers and dryers, fitness room, storage, bike room, party rooms, 24-hour concierge, New outside swimming pool, renovated lobby, and hallways. Pets are welcome. $400 condo move-in fee. $60 non-refundable App Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

11710 Old Georgetown Road #1317

Awesome corner unit 2BR 2BA condo located at the Gallery at White Flint - Awesome corner unit 2BR 2BA condo facing Old Georgetown Road and Rockville Pike . This luxury condo is located on one of the higher floors with a stunning view and lots of natural light. Spacious bedrooms and master bath has a large size soaking bathtub. This unit has double noise proof windows throughout, making it a cozy, spacious and quiet. This unit also has hardwood floorings throughout. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gas range and plenty of counter space. Two parking spaces convey, along with a storage space. Minutes to groceries, Pike & Rose, White Flint Metro Station and all major roadways. Lounge with meeting room, dining room, billiard room, fitness center, and an outdoor pool. This unit is ready to move in. Move in fee $300.00.
ROCKVILLE, MD
themunchonline.com

906 Prince Street

Alexandria/Old Town - 906 Prince Street - $1,195.00 - This top floor efficiency is located in the heart of Old Town Alexandria and features hardwood floors, high ceilings, kitchenette, washer/dryer in building, water, sewer and trash included! Available NOW!. Check out the virtual tour here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/cyqu4odq79zucxu/906%20prince%20403%2005.25.2022.mov?dl=0. Contact Cheryl C. Monno...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

1729 35th Street, NW

$1500 / 1br - Georgetown Newer SS Kitchen and Newer Bath (Georgetown/1729 35th Street NW #1) - This cozy one bedroom Georgetown apartment has an updated but basic kitchen, an updated bathroom and warm hardwood floors. The unit isn't large, but it's clean, bright, and in a great location close to Safeway and a short walk to Georgetown University.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Support Surges For Annapolis Family Devastated By Fire

A family of seven is seeking help after a devastating house fire left their Annapolis home uninhabitable early this month, according to a GoFundMe page launched by friends. Caitlin and Drew Hall, along with their five young children, were safe after their home became engulfed in flames on Friday, May 20. Extensive fire damage, however, left them with nearly nothing as they did not have homeowners insurance, the fundraiser says.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Baltimore Times

Grand Opening of Renaissance Row Apartments in Baltimore

Redevelopment includes 84 units of affordable housing and new Park Heights Renaissance headquarters. (Baltimore, Maryland) – Pennrose, Park Heights Renaissance (PHR), Housing Authority of Baltimore City, and local and state officials celebrated the grand opening of Renaissance Row apartments, an 84-unit affordable, mixed-use community in the historic Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore. The brand-new community transformed blighted housing at the intersection of Park Heights and Rosewood Avenues to create one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for mixed-income families.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

1215 North Fort Myer Drive

Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a summer home to get through the summer (and maybe longer). Five bedroom, four... Learn more.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Baltimore Business Journal

Ownership group of a Bel Air restaurant, already slated to close, files for bankruptcy

Baltimore-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing during the week that ended May 20. Year-to-date through May 20, the court recorded 21 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 40% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business's assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

1711 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 103

Garage Parking Available in Dupont! - Dedicated garage spot located at the Boston House garage:1711 Massachusetts Ave NW. Residential building but no rental restrictions from non-residents. Located steps from Dupont Circle, John Hopkins, and several Embassies. Security deposit equal to one month's rent due at lease signing. A garage remote...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Here's When Baltimore Public Pools Open

The weather is heating up, so we've got to find a way to cool down. Baltimore Parks and Recreation announced their pools will open Memorial Day Weekend for the 2022 season. Park Pools will begin a season with a weekend only schedule starting May 28 to June 15, opening fully on June 16 through September 5, the department says.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 23 announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local foot truck event lineups for the week of May 23, 2022 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The lineup for Tuesday, May 24 is as follows: Conrad’s Food Truck BuckNGrill Love.Crust.Pizza Crossroads Bakery & Bistro Top Nach BMORE Boss Burger LLC … Continue reading "FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 23 announced" The post FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 23 announced appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
brentwoodnewsla.com

Seller of Bel Air Mansion Furious After Property Flops at Auction

Mansion on Sarbonne Road in Bel Air fails to meet $50 million reserve price. The seller of an extravagant Bel Air mansion is furious after the property flopped at a recent auction, with the highest bid coming in at $42 million under the listing price. The mansion, located at 777...

