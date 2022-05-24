Update: Missing Benton woman found safe

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Louisiana Tech senior outfielder Steele Netterville came up clutch to give the Bulldogs a 9-8 victory against UTSA in the Conference USA Championship. With the game tied at eight in the bottom of the ninth and two on with two outs, Netterville hit a single down the right-field line to give LA Tech their second straight walk-off win.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO