Update: Missing Benton woman found safe

SHREVEPORT, La. - Gunfire erupted outside of a Pull Up Liquor and Daiquiri liquor store on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Sunday morning. It happened at around 11:55 a.m. in the 3800 block of Hearne Avenue. Two males suspects attempted to steal another male’s car but the owner confronted them. An...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department’s Traffic Unit, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police are joining efforts to conduct special operation targeting impaired drivers in west Shreveport Saturday, between 10:00 p.m., and 3:00am on May 29th. The Bossier Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police...
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish authorities and Louisiana State Police arrested a man after a standoff in The Colony subdivision on Benton Road north of Bossier City. State Police said it started when a trooper tried to stop Brandon Butler, 35, on a traffic violation. He led officers on...
TEXARKANA, Ark. - The National Honor Society is the oldest and best-known student recognition programs in the nation. It was founded in 1921. A group of Texarkana elementary students are making history with the organization in the state of Arkansas. Administrators with North Heights Community School began looking at the...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Louisiana Tech senior outfielder Steele Netterville came up clutch to give the Bulldogs a 9-8 victory against UTSA in the Conference USA Championship. With the game tied at eight in the bottom of the ninth and two on with two outs, Netterville hit a single down the right-field line to give LA Tech their second straight walk-off win.
Comments / 0