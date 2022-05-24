ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, LA

Update: Missing Benton woman found safe

By Pocatello, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON, La. -- Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office say a Benton woman has...

www.kpvi.com

KPVI Newschannel 6

Attempted carjacking at Pull Up Liquor and Daiquiri store

SHREVEPORT, La. - Gunfire erupted outside of a Pull Up Liquor and Daiquiri liquor store on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Sunday morning. It happened at around 11:55 a.m. in the 3800 block of Hearne Avenue. Two males suspects attempted to steal another male’s car but the owner confronted them. An...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Shreveport and Bossier City Police to hold safety checkpoint

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department’s Traffic Unit, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police are joining efforts to conduct special operation targeting impaired drivers in west Shreveport Saturday, between 10:00 p.m., and 3:00am on May 29th. The Bossier Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Man arrested after standoff in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish authorities and Louisiana State Police arrested a man after a standoff in The Colony subdivision on Benton Road north of Bossier City. State Police said it started when a trooper tried to stop Brandon Butler, 35, on a traffic violation. He led officers on...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Steele Netterville hits walk-off to give LA Tech C-USA championship

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Louisiana Tech senior outfielder Steele Netterville came up clutch to give the Bulldogs a 9-8 victory against UTSA in the Conference USA Championship. With the game tied at eight in the bottom of the ninth and two on with two outs, Netterville hit a single down the right-field line to give LA Tech their second straight walk-off win.
SHREVEPORT, LA

