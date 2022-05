Dove Cameron is paying tribute to Cameron Boyce. The actress, 26, shared a sweet post on Instagram Saturday, marking what would have been Boyce's 23rd birthday. Sharing a black-and-white video of herself reaching out to hold Boyce's hand while sitting beside him on a panel, Cameron began the caption of her post, writing, "Somewhere unnamed, these moments are all still occurring for the first time, for the millionth time, in real time and all at once, just as real as I remember them 'then.' "

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO