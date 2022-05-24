Ste. Genevieve man seriously injured in motorcycle-jeep crash

(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 44 year old Brian K. Smith, and a 2 year old boy from Potosi, are suffering injuries after a pick up accident Friday afternoon in Jefferson County. According to State Highway Patrol reports Smith was driving south on Interstate 55, north of Imperial Main Street just before 5:30, when the truck ran off the right side of the highway and crashed into a metal guard rail. The truck came back onto the highway, ran across all lanes of traffic, crashed into a concrete median, and rolled over. Smith who received serious injuries, was taken to Mercy Hospital South while the 2 year old received minor injuries and was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital. Smith wasn't wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place while the toddler was in a safety device.

