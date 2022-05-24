ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve County, MO

Ste. Genevieve man seriously injured in motorcycle-jeep crash

JEFFERSON CITY — A 54-year-old Ste. Genevieve man suffered serious injuries in a traffic crash Sunday night on Route O in Ste....

mymoinfo.com

Woman Injured In Crawford County Accident

A 57-year-old woman from Steelville suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Crawford County yesterday (Wednesday) evening. The Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route “T-T”, just north of highway eight, when Lisa Brooks ran off the left side of the road in her 2010 GMC Sierra. Brooks struck an embankment, then a tree. An ambulance took Brooks to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Teen in custody after elderly man hit by car in South County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 72-year-old man was killed after being struck by a car in South County late Tuesday. Just past 6:30 p.m., police said a 16-year-old was driving down the 3200 block of Country Hollow Drive when he hit Dennis Abeln. The elderly man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Dexter police investigating vehicle break-ins

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the area. According to Dexter police, individuals busted out the windows of vehicles on Wednesday and stole purses and wallets. They and multiple other agencies are investigating. They reminded residents to hide any belongings you leave in a vehicle.
DEXTER, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man arrested after spotted pushing stolen motorcycle

A 30-year-old Imperial man was arrested after he was seen pushing a motorcycle with no license plates along a road in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. The man allegedly said he had traded for the 1997 Yamaha YFZ motorcycle, but he didn’t have paperwork showing ownership, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
IMPERIAL, MO
edglentoday.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed Wednesday Afternoon

MADISON COUNTY - A pedestrian was struck in the 900 block of East Airline Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Madison County Sheriff's Office was the lead agency at the scene. Madison County Capt. Will Dimitroff reported the accident did result in a fatality. He said the sheriff's office was called to the scene at 3:13 p.m. There are no other details yet available about the accident.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Murder-suicide investigation in Lincoln County

TROY, Mo. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide just outside Troy, Missouri. According to David Hill, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Chappel Hill Drive around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies found two adults dead inside the home. Both had been shot.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Perryville Police reports

PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 39-year-old Cassidy M. L’Hote of Perryville was cited for driving while intoxicated and driving with expired license plates following a traffic stop on St. Joseph Street at 1:06 a.m. May 8th. 47-year-old Jerry L. Lucas Jr. of...
PERRYVILLE, MO
kfmo.com

Friday Crash Injures Man and Boy

(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 44 year old Brian K. Smith, and a 2 year old boy from Potosi, are suffering injuries after a pick up accident Friday afternoon in Jefferson County. According to State Highway Patrol reports Smith was driving south on Interstate 55, north of Imperial Main Street just before 5:30, when the truck ran off the right side of the highway and crashed into a metal guard rail. The truck came back onto the highway, ran across all lanes of traffic, crashed into a concrete median, and rolled over. Smith who received serious injuries, was taken to Mercy Hospital South while the 2 year old received minor injuries and was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital. Smith wasn't wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place while the toddler was in a safety device.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Deadly shooting under investigation in Cape Girardeau

The group made their only stop in the Heartland earlier today en route to the nation's capitol. Leaders in Carbondale say they want to make the city a safer place. One person is facing charges as police investigate a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau. Man charged in connection with deadly...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
5 On Your Side

Police: 2 found dead after apparent murder-suicide near Troy, Missouri

TROY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide near Troy Tuesday night. At around 9:31 p.m., Lincoln County deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Chappel Hill Drive for a shooting. Two people were found dead inside the home. According to police, both victims suffered gunshot wounds.
TROY, MO
FOX2now.com

Search for missing hiker continues in Wildwood

A 72-year-old woman went missing while hiking in Wildwood Monday morning. North St. Louis County leaders condemn DESE’s decision …. East St. Louis mayor talks crime, public safety before …. Missouri Democrats call session successful, Republicans …. Families of shooting victims rally in downtown St. …. School resource officer...
WILDWOOD, MO
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Authorities identify shooter in apparent BJC murder-suicide

Authorities continue to investigate an apparent murder-suicide that took place at a St. Peters hospital over the weekend. The shooting took place just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 22 at Barnes Jewish St. Peters Hospital. St. Peters Police say John Robey, 94, shot his wife, Anna M. Bode, 93,...
SAINT PETERS, MO
KMOV

Power outages, damages reported as storms sweep through St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Damage and power outages have been reported as storms sweep through the St. Louis area. Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, News 4 heard reports of trees being down in St. Charles County and in the Metro East. Meteorologist Leah Hill was in Belleville surveying the damage and saw a large tree that had fallen in a home’s backyard off of Summit and was on a garage. The fire department was called to the scene because the tree was reportedly wrapped in powerlines.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro Little League ballfields damaged

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a 19-year-old Hillsboro man who allegedly drove a pickup through the Hillsboro Little League fields, leaving ruts in the infields and outfields. The damage was estimated at about $3,000, authorities reported. On May 6, four Hillsboro Little League board members...
HILLSBORO, MO
FOX 2

Get gas today for $2.12 in Fredericktown, Missouri

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. – Americans for Prosperity Missouri plan to protest high gas prices Thursday and residents can cash in. The group will roll back the price per gallon to $2.12. They said that was the price the day President Biden took office. Prices are more than $4 now. The group will pay the difference at the Gulf […]
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis' Elizabeth Cooke Arrested for Car Break-in that Led to Viral Infamy

The saga of Elizabeth Cooke is over. Maybe. In August, the 37 year old was interrupted while breaking into a Jeep in Marine Villa. The man who owned the Jeep filmed his confrontation with her. Cooke ran away, leaving her phone behind. The phone contained evidence of a plethora of thefts and burglaries as well as what many believed was evidence that Cooke may have been involved in the suspicious death of 62-year-old Bobby Phillips.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

