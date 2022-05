BriarBrothers Brewing to Open June 25 at Silos at Elks Street. BriarBrothers Brewing, the brainchild of homebrewers Joel and Dylan Betti, will officially open their taproom at the Silos at Elks Street on June 12 (12pm). The House of Munch food truck will serve food starting at 3pm and The Crew will provide live music at 6pm. In the weeks leading up to their opening, they will be sharing photos of their brewery and taproom and releasing their launch beers via their social channels. For more information, click here.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO