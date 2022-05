NEW HAVEN — An updated age progression for Heidi Allen was revealed Wednesday, National Missing Children’s Day, depicting what Allen may look like at 46 years old. 18-year-old Heidi Allen disappeared on April 3, 1994, on Easter Sunday. Allen was working at the D&W convenience store in New Haven when she vanished, last seen at 7:42 a.m. The investigation found that the cause of Allen’s disappearance was foul play, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department.

NEW HAVEN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO